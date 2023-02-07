Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, rough bar conditions with seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 to 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&