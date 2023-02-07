 Skip to main content

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY BELOW
500 FEET...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog below 500
feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog have formed over many
areas within the Portland/Vancouver Metro area, especially near
the larger rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and
northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, rough bar conditions with seas 8 to 12
ft at 14 to 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, esp…

Caroline Earle

Caroline Earle

September 6, 1970 to January 16, 2023 - Caroline Julia Earle (Sweet Caroline) was born to Gary and April Burke Earle at Fort Knox, Kentucky on September 6, 1970. She attended Gresham High School and was a member of their softball team. She also played for Gresham Little League. While living in Gresham, she made many lifelong friends which includes Shellie Turner. After attending Linn-Benton College, she worked for Clackamas County for many years.

James Guthrie Rowan

James Guthrie Rowan

June 19, 2001 – January 23, 2023 - With broken hearts we announce the passing of James, a one-of-a-kind person who is already missed beyond measure.

