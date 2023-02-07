Tigard’s mayor, state legislators and congresswoman stood shoulder to shoulder Friday, Feb. 10, as traffic whizzed by on Southwest Hall Boulevard. Read moreHall Boulevard revisited: Officials walk road, talk needs in Metzger
The 42-year-old actor, also known for starring roles in “Battlestar Galactica,” “Longmire” and more, says she’s thinking about a permanent move back to the Pacific Nor… Read moreKatee Sackhoff of 'The Mandalorian' returns to home area for Fan Expo Portland
Avi Gupta has always been curious, and he enjoys learning and “asking questions about the world.” Read moreCatlin Gabel grad Avi Gupta excited for 'Jeopardy!' reunion show
Millions of dollars are spent each year to clean up homeless camps around dangerous highways in the city of Portland. In recent months, the city has increased its camp… Read morePortland runs out of ODOT homeless camp cleanup funds
House committee hears bill to authorize state grants to ensure local coverage as news organizations fold or cut back in a digital age. Read moreLegislation seeks ways to avert 'news deserts' in Oregon