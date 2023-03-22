Joel Tanner is a busy guy. If it involves music at Newberg High School, he is likely a part of it. Still, his care for students is what precipitated his nomination as the Newberg Graphic’s Amazing Educator for 2023.

The 48-year-old is in his 17th year as instrumental music director at NHS and Chehalem Valley Middle School -- 24 years teaching overall. The Corvallis native came to Newberg after a five-year stint teaching music in Roseburg and two years in the North Marion School District.

