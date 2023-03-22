Growing up, Ryan Cauch was very close with his uncle, who was born with Down syndrome. Now, at the age of 43, Cauch helps students with learning, intellectual and other disabilities as a special education instructor at Sandy High School.

“I think having someone with special needs in your life breeds humbleness and patience,” Cauch said. “I’ve always been really close to him, and we taught special Olympics together.”

Brit Allen is a reporter based in Sandy, Ore.

