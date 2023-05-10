Cost of health care rising in Oregon

A new report reveals concerns regarding health care accessibility in Oregon.

 Courtesy; Coates/Kokes

A new report published by the Oregon Health Authority shows a growing number of people are postponing care due to health care affordability. According to OHA, health care spending increased for all markets in the state between 2018 and 2019.

The data was collected through Sustainable Health Care Cost Growth Target Program, which was created to prevent health care costs from growing faster than wages, inflation and other economic factors.

Delayed care insurance status graph
Race of those delaying care