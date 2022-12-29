Beaverton Startup Challenge 2022

Owners of the five startup companies selected for the Beaverton Startup Challenge stand with Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty (center) to accept a check to help fund their new businesses.

 Courtesy photo: Oregon Startup Center

Five up and coming businesses in the Portland metro area are getting a leg up this year, thanks to the Oregon Startup Center.

At the same time, the business incubator is moving to the executive suites within the Beaverton Round building at 12725 S.W. Millikan Way.

