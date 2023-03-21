Portland-based nonprofit College Housing Northwest has acquired a 72-unit building situated close to Portland Community College’s Southeast Campus.
Connery Place Apartments will offer 21 units at affordable rent levels specifically for youth for at least 25 years.
The complex has an outdoor pool and is located near PCC’s Southeast Campus, at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street.
The acquisition is the latest in CHNW's efforts to provide affordable and supportive housing options for students in need. Studies show that students experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness are 87% less likely to graduate.
In 2020, CHNW established the Affordable Rents for College Students (ARCS) program to provide housing for homeless college students. The program works with local colleges, including Portland State University, Mount Hood Community College, PCC, New Avenues for Youth, Clackamas Community College and NAYA Family Center, to provide housing for low-income, homeless/housing-insecure or former foster youth.
CHNW is an established community nonprofit that was started by Portland State University students over 50 years ago. CHNW provides below-market rents and student services to help students that need housing in Portland.
The purchase was made in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) through its Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program (YEHP), which is funded by the Oregon Housing & Community Services.
