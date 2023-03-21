Connery Place Apartments alley view

Connery Place Apartments will offer 21 units at affordable rent levels specifically for youth for at least 25 years.

 Courtesy Photo: College Housing Northwest

Portland-based nonprofit College Housing Northwest has acquired a 72-unit building situated close to Portland Community College’s Southeast Campus.

Connery Place Apartments will offer 21 units at affordable rent levels specifically for youth for at least 25 years.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you