Amtrak will restart daily rail service between Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, March 6.
Trips across the U.S./Canada border were paused during the Covid-19 pandemic. They restarted between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. in September 2022.
Monday’s resumption will also include four daily roundtrips between Portland and Seattle. Vice President of State Supported Services Ray Lang and Congressman Earl Blumenauer.
“Travel by rail is one of the most enjoyable ways to see the country, with the bonus of skipping the all-but-certain traffic delays,” Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer said in a statement released Monday morning. “I proudly voted for an unprecedented investment in passenger rail in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and am hopeful that this will be the first of many instances of stronger rail service. The resumption of a second daily round trip route between Portland and British Columbia is an indicator that travel is bouncing back from the pandemic, and worthy of celebration.”
Trains will depart from Union Station at 3:05 p.m. every day. Amtrak tickets are available on their website.
