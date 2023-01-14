featured Besaw’s, a century-old Portland restaurant, prepares to re-open its doors Brandon Thompson, KOIN 6 News Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Famed Portland restaurant Besaw's suffered during the pandemic but has big plans. Courtesy Photo: KOIN 6 News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.Besaw’s has survived since 1903, and now, it is continuing its legacy into the next chapter.Besaw’s owner, Cana Flug, said she has the help of River Pig’s owner Ramzy Hattar, and Chef Romeo Lopez will be running the kitchen. Portland native Malcolm Skimoff will be the general manager.KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ramzy Hattar Malcolm Skimoff Portland Catering Building Industry Romeo Lopez Restaurant Kitchen Pig Locations Portland Northwest Portland Recommended for you Local Events