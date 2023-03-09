Black Business Association of Oregon panel at Thursday’s Portland Business Alliance’s breakfast talk

(L-R) Lance Randall, executive director of the newly formed Black Business Association of Oregon; Moderator Ken Boddie, anchor at KOIN 6 News; Oregon State Representative Janelle Bynum; Kierra Phifer, Public Engagement Manager, DoorDash; Nate McCoy, Executive Director, NAMC-Oregon; Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal & Recycling and Sommer Martin, Communications Director for BBA Oregon at Thursday’s Portland Business Alliance’s breakfast talk at the Hilton Downtown Portland.

 Joseph Gallivan

After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020 members of Portland mostly white chamber of commerce, the Portland Business Alliance, woke up to the facts of racial injustice and decided to help.

At Thursday’s PBA breakfast talk at the Hilton Downtown Portland, Lance Randall, executive director of the newly formed Black Business Association of Oregon, updated the room on what had been achieved in Portland since then. (Randall, a Georgian, was hired from the city of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development.)

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

