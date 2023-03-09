After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020 members of Portland mostly white chamber of commerce, the Portland Business Alliance, woke up to the facts of racial injustice and decided to help.
At Thursday’s PBA breakfast talk at the Hilton Downtown Portland, Lance Randall, executive director of the newly formed Black Business Association of Oregon, updated the room on what had been achieved in Portland since then. (Randall, a Georgian, was hired from the city of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development.)
The BBAO now has a website and will launch a dashboard that tracks Black population, wealth, educational achievement, economic well-being and Black-owned businesses. Randall said the dashboard is being built by ECONorthwest and will go live with a “grand reveal” in the next two months. That data will inform a strategic plan.
“The strategic plan will be built on the best practices of economic development, which are business retention and expansion, entrepreneur development, workforce development and Black business recruiting,” said Randall. “This plan will require shifts in investment policies and practices from both private nonprofit and public organizations.” The initial phase will also begin this spring.
Knee
At June 9, 2020, a meeting of Black members and past chairs of the PBA, Alando Simpson, Andrew Colas, Sam Brooks, Janet Campbell, and Charles Wilhoite released a statement called “The Invisible Knee” and issued a call to action for economic equity in the Portland region.
PBA CEO’s Andrew Hoan talked about the gut check and call to action after hearing about “invisible knee” on the neck of the business community.
“It was a powerful statement, and it precipitated the board of directors for the Portland Business Alliance doing something for the first time ever, which was an all-board give (of money) to initiate the black economic prosperity agenda. It was a seed investment, and that investment attracted city, county state and federal investment,” said Hoan.
The PBA helped raise money from Prosper Portland, Multnomah County, Metro, the state of Oregon and its Black Caucus.
That $300,000 grew to $1.4 million over the last year, money that can be spent on research, staff, a customer relationship management program called Executive Pulse, and rent at the office at the Lloyd Center. There it shares space with NAMC-Oregon (the National Association of Minority Contractors, a nonprofit whose mission is to advocate and support design and construction-related businesses owned by People of Color) which is helping the BBAO get established. The BBAO has 61 members right now.
Food
As an example of change, the BBAO last October partnered with DoorDash on a business accelerator.
This program provided 20 restaurants with shares of $400,000 in grant dollars, if they completed an eight-week virtual cohort training. Of the 20, 10 were black-owned restaurants. “We're now launching a foodie passport program where customers can get a passport for each of these restaurants and get your passport stamped, then you can return back to any restaurant of your choice to get you a free meal,” said Kierra Phifer, Public Engagement Manager, DoorDash. There’s also a$500 gift card drawing.
The goal is to create buzz. In January 40 BIPOC University of Oregon students were invited to a Blazers-Lakers game and a reception. “The purpose of this event was to establish a relationship with the students and provide support for those who will be interning in Portland during the summer and encourage them to look for career opportunities in Oregon,” said Randall.
Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal & Recycling, is one of the most dynamic Black businessmen in Portland, attending multiple events and speaking truth to power.
“Economic justice is the real definition of equity,” Simpson said on the panel.
Simpson said the word “equity” gets “tossed around” in all sorts of conversations today. “I think sometimes we use it just because it feels good, or to gain a following or whatever. But if it's not lead with economics, ingenuine and it's offensive.”
Simpson added, “I think one of the things that is going to be most important for Oregon is that a very strong and healthy black economy enables us as a state to be extremely competitive, regionally, nationally, and most important globally. And I want us all to work together to achieve that in the end.”
Simpson also said,
“We do not have the most business-friendly community here in Portland. Why do we not stand up and support and acknowledge the private sector and everything it does for our local economy It is time to change that.” He said, “It just so happens that those that represent the private sector are not that diverse, and there aren't a lot that look like those of us on this panel.” Simpson was glad the PBA was putting its money where its mouth is.
Leaders
U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) Zoomed in to thank everyone and congratulate them, saying it made it easier for him to ask for money on the Appropriations Committee in Washington knowing he had an organized crew of people back home. The federal government just awarded BBAO $750,000.The MC Ken Bode talked about the obstacles and indignities on a daily basis in trying to achieve black excellence. “We don’t talk about it because we’re trying to be contributors to the overall greater society. He introduced State Rep Janelle Bynum as someone who had had the police called on her while canvassing door to door.
Calling Merkley “Uncle Jeff,” Bynum, (Democrat - District 39 – Clackamas) cut short her speech to make way for Merkley.
“At the end of the day, we are going to win billions of dollars for Oregon, and black people are going to be included,” said Bynum. She is an engineer, a mother, and entrepreneur who runs four McDonald’s restaurants in the Portland area with her husband. Bynum noted that in District 39 she does not represent a lot of black people.
She explained how she spent the $2 million for her district provided by the taxpayer. “The Friends of baseball, because I believe that children should go outside and play. The Albina Vision Trust, because I wanted something enduring, close to the Rose quarter. The Black United Fund because I wanted our children to go to school and have a safe place to get their resumes together, and for black businesses to have incubator space. And finally, it was the Black Business Association of Oregon.” Being a business owner is a lonely place. “Alando is right, the environment here in Oregon for businesses is not very friendly.” One more thing: tracking. “People talk a lot about economic justice, but nobody's tracking it. And so that dashboard was what sold me,” said Bynum.
Nate McCoy, executive director of NAMC-OREGON, said “In the black community relationships really, really, really matter, and being able to work with people you actually trust, love and respect, can get you through many obstacles and many opportunities together.”
NAMAC represents all ethnic groups but there has always been a lack of “a singular focus on black businesses,” and he believes the BBAO can help find workers for Black-owned businesses in construction.
It was Janelle Bynum who most eloquently solidified the link between business and justice.
She said Oregon is losing out, to conventions, businesses, doctors and lawyers who won’t come here.
“Oregon loses out because it does not openly and actively embrace diversity, as it says it does.” She added, “Economic justice is social justice. For all of our social justice warriors, there is nothing like being able to pay your own way, nothing like being able to send your children to school, or to be able to afford an attorney when you need to. But it is the liberation and the freedom that comes with economic justice with having money in the bank.”