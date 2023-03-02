One of the weirder things about Portland is our healthy fast food: Burgerville. Or at least, foodie-friendly fast food. But who knew the chain has an actual chef?

Becky McGrath is the chef of Burgerville, Oregon's sort-of healthy fast-food chain that makes the Portland area a little different from the rest of America’s drive-thru culture.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you