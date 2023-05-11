Molalla River

A jury has awarded $4.9 million to the owners of a cannabis business in a lawsuit filed against Portland-based Emerge Law Group.

Tidewater Investments, LLC, sued Emerge Law Group and two of its attorneys, Corinne Celko and Genny Kiley, after the lawyers failed to alert Tidewater’s owners that a property they planned to purchase couldn’t be used for indoor cannabis growing.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.