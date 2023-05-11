A jury has awarded $4.9 million to the owners of a cannabis business in a lawsuit filed against Portland-based Emerge Law Group.
Tidewater Investments, LLC, sued Emerge Law Group and two of its attorneys, Corinne Celko and Genny Kiley, after the lawyers failed to alert Tidewater’s owners that a property they planned to purchase couldn’t be used for indoor cannabis growing.
In early 2016, Tidewater purchased a 25-acre property along the Molalla River in Canby, with plans “to construct greenhouses and other structures for the purpose of growing cannabis indoors.” Before the sale went through, Tidewater’s owners asked their attorneys with Emerge Law Group to ensure there were no land use restrictions that would prevent their plans. Emerge Law Group emphasizes its expertise in the cannabis industry. Celko, a partner at Emerge, focuses on land use and development.
The property was in a regulatory floodway, but Celko didn’t tell Tidewater that until December, months after the sale was finalized, Tidewater’s lawsuit claimed.
Case Van Dorne and Joel Jennings grew cannabis and operated a medical marijuana dispensary before recreational cannabis was legalized in 2015. Jason Cain and Fares Rustom joined as investors in Tidewater, which eventually operated a cannabis farm and multiple dispensaries called Five Zero Trees.
Rustom purchased the Canby property to be Tidewater’s second farm, but the purchase ultimately led to the company’s end, legal filings show.
Tidewater attempted outdoor grow operations after learning they couldn’t build greenhouses or other structures on the property, but the outdoor grow wasn’t profitable enough.
Indoor grows are the most common among cannabis farmers nationally, according to a 2021 report from Cannabis Business Times. Just 30% of cannabis farmers surveyed used greenhouses, either alone or alongside indoor or outdoor cultivation; 35% grew outdoors; and 80% grew indoors. But in Oregon, outdoor grows have accounted for more than double the harvest from indoor grows since 2016. Greenhouses — as long as they don't use artificial lighting on mature plants — are considered an outdoor grow under OLCC rules.
By the end of 2020, Tidewater had sold its dispensaries to Groundworks Industries, which operates as Electric Lettuce, and had sold its Aurora farm and the Canby property.
“Had Defendants (Emerge Law, Celko and Kiley) properly advised Tidewater regarding the floodway prior to the purchase of the Fawver Property, Tidewater would have purchased a different property, capable of a large scale indoor farm operation under the model implemented at the Aurora Farm,” Tidewater’s attorneys wrote in legal filings. “This other farm would have provided the supply of cannabis necessary to become vertically integrated, and fundamentally changed the outcome of the business.”
A jury found that Tidewater had lost $7 million, but determined that Tidewater was 30% to blame and Emerge Law was 70% to blame, resulting in the $4.9 million award.
“We are disappointed and disagree with the verdict, but it doesn’t affect our ongoing work serving our clients,” said Marco Materazzi, a partner at Emerge Law Group. “Our insurers are evaluating next steps with respect to the litigation.”
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.