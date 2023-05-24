Beautiful colors fill the sky above Portland in a Western Fireworks display from a past Rose Festival opening night. Western Fireworks does displays all over the West Coast, and is particularly proud of its work with the Rose Festival.
Beautiful colors fill the sky above Portland in a Western Fireworks display from a past Rose Festival opening night. Western Fireworks does displays all over the West Coast, and is particularly proud of its work with the Rose Festival.
Courtesy Photo: Western Fireworks
Western Fireworks of Canby has put on displays at the Rose Festival for several years. It's celebrating 75 years as a family-run business.
As the story goes, Heather Gobet’s great-grandparents, Mickey and Dorothy Weygandt, lived on a farm in Canby, and grew Chinese medicinal herbs ginseng and goldenseal and traded with China.
One year the Chinese proposed to trade fireworks in exchange for the herbs as payment due. It’s how the family got into the fireworks business, and Western Fireworks came to be. Gobet remembers stories of her great-grandmother going to the train depot to ship fireworks all over the United States.
Then, in 1948, the family took some leftover fireworks to the beach at Lincoln City. Right in front of where Mo’s in Lincoln City currently is, on what Gobel believes was the Fourth of July, the family put on its first fireworks display.
Seventy-five years later, Western Fireworks bursts bombs in air for many celebrations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, including the Rose Festival’s opening night at Waterfront Park — this year, it’s Friday, May 26.
“We feel very blessed to have a relationship with the Rose Festival,” said Gobet, Western Fireworks president and a fourth-generation family member in the fireworks business. Her son, David Pomeroy, is a fifth-generation family member in the business.
“On top of the wonderful event in itself, it’s always been our symbolic kickoff of our season. When the Rose Festival happens, that’s when we know it’s go time. Not much rest after that.”
Western Fireworks still operates out of a 155-acre complex in Canby, which includes three storage magazines. It does up to 300 shows a year, with about two-thirds being on the night of Fourth of July, all in the Northwest. They do fireworks in Seattle, Everett and Tacoma in Washington, as well as Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho. The show at Fort Vancouver, Washington, was by Western Fireworks before it ended a couple years ago.
“We’re grateful that the quality of shows we do and service we provide has been recognized, and we’ve grown exponentially within this region,” Gobet said. It’s still an in-demand service, not only as part of Fourth of July.
“With advancements in the industry, people have embraced fireworks as an art form,” added Gobet, using a wedding as an example of how her company can tailor a show to the occasion.
What’s behind a great fireworks show, such as during Rose Festival opening night?
Gobet said that the Rose Festival generally features “thousands” of individual shots in the display, using up to four-inch shells going 400 feet into the sky and exploding and spreading colors about 400 feet across, choreographed through a computer program with a musical soundtrack. Last year, Western Fireworks used two barges on the Willamette River to shoot the fireworks; it’ll be the same this year in an expected nearly 19-minute show.
And, yes, they are environmentally safe fireworks, Gobet said. “The fireworks we purchase have paper casings, and they produce very small fragments of paper designed to be biodegradable,” she said. “We’ve had a commitment as a company for decades (to be environmentally safe).”
Whether it’s for Fourth of July, Waterfront Blues Festival, Rose Festival or whatever event, fireworks remain a memorable feature, Gobet said.
“I’ve been doing this my entire life and every show — from the smallest high school homecoming to large shows like the Rose Festival — is magical and beautiful,” she said. “It’s the punctuation at the end of the night ... you go home on a high note.”
