The City Council is expected to pass Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed restrictions on public homeless camping on Wednesday, June 7. Despite overwhelming opposition from most of those who testified at the May 31 hearing, polls have consistently shown the vast majority of Portlanders want to end public camping. Four of the five council members are backing the ordinance. Only Commissioner Carmen Rubio has not yet said how she will vote.
But even if the council passes the restrictions, much has to happen before they can be widely enforced. First, the restriction will have to pass legal challenges threatened at the previous hearing. Then the city will have to create enough new shelter capacity to reasonably argue homeless people displaced by the restrictions have somewhere approved where they can go if they choose. Then the Portland Police Bureau must have enough officers to enforce the restrictions, while struggling with staffing shortages during a surge in shootings, homicides and other serious crimes.
