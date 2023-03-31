Kann’t get into Kann, but will pay?
The James Beard-nominated Haitian restaurant in inner Southeast Portland is hosting one of Oregon’s premium Black-owned wineries for a tasting event on Monday April 10.
The James Beard-nominated Haitian restaurant in inner Southeast Portland is hosting one of Oregon’s premium Black-owned wineries for a tasting event on Monday April 10.
Chosen Family Wines will hold its spring wine tasting event at Kann and attached bar Sousòl from 4-10 p.m. on Monday, April 10. Chosen Family Wines founder and former professional basketball player Channing Frye has been friends with Kann chef Gregory Gourdet since meeting on Frye’s wedding night. They have been buds since Gourdet was at Departure (at the Nines Hotel) and Frye has shown up to the Kann yurt pop-ups. Both Sousòl and Kann keep Chosen Family Wine on their wine list.
Former Trail Blazer Frye was a 2016 NBA Champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The event will be a preview tasting of Chosen’s newest wine club releases. Paying guests will do a walk-around wine tasting and meet and greet at Kann, followed by an afterparty at Kann’s speakeasy, Sousòl, with more wine pours and appetizers
Tickets offer two time slot options, 4-6p.m. and 7-9p.m. (Wine club members $20, nonmembers $50.) CFW’s spring wine releases include a Chardonnay, two Pinot Noirs and a Rosé.
"It's an honor to be pouring wine at Kann, one of my favorite spaces in Portland," Frye said. "I've known Gregory for a long time and have great respect for the way he is pushing the culture of food forward. The way he has opened my eyes to different types of cuisine inspires me to open people’s eyes to different types of wine. We only do two wine club releases per year, and we try to make each one special and unexpected.
Regular reservations for the gilded restaurant Kann go live at noon on the second day of the month for the following month.
