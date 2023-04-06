The fastest growing county in the Portland region is not in Oregon. It is Clark County, across the Columbia River in Washington. According to the most recent U.S. Census figures, its population grew 2% between 2020 and 2021 and additional 1.5% between 2021 and 2022.

The growth is visible near where the Interstate Bridge crosses into Vancouver. A 35-acre redevelopment project called The Waterfront has added a riverfront walkway, restaurants, shops, housing, a hotel and a park in recent years and is still underway. Smaller cities are also rapidly adding large residential developments that rival those in Portland suburbs.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

