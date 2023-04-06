The fastest growing county in the Portland region is not in Oregon. It is Clark County, across the Columbia River in Washington. According to the most recent U.S. Census figures, its population grew 2% between 2020 and 2021 and additional 1.5% between 2021 and 2022.
The growth is visible near where the Interstate Bridge crosses into Vancouver. A 35-acre redevelopment project called The Waterfront has added a riverfront walkway, restaurants, shops, housing, a hotel and a park in recent years and is still underway. Smaller cities are also rapidly adding large residential developments that rival those in Portland suburbs.
That compares to stagnant growth and actual population decreases in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties during the same period (see related story, this issue). In fact, according to a recent report commissioned by the Portland Business Alliance, much of Clark County’s growth is coming at the expense of the three Oregon counties, especially Multnomah and its largest city, Portland.
The 2023 State of the Economy report blamed high income taxes increases approved by county and city voters for many of the relocations to Clark County in recent years. The State of Washington does not have personal or corporate income taxes.
“Taxes paid by businesses located in the City of Portland increased 32% during 2019-2021, and, with the passage of two local income tax measures, Portland residents now face the second highest top marginal income tax rate in the nation — behind only New York City,” the report said.
“I think it’s concerning, obviously, to lose population. It’s voting with your feet, is the message that sends and you need population growth to sustain a general increase in your taxes and the government to supply basic services and help grow the economy,” Portland Business Alliance President and CEO Andrew Hoan said after the report was released earlier this year.
John McDonough, President and CEO of the Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, believes there are other reasons that Portlanders are moving to Clark County, However.
“When people come and look around, they find that Vancouver is a genuine alternative to Portland, with good public and private schools, well established neighborhoods, and more reasonable housing costs,” said McDonough, who is also publisher and co-owner of the Vancouver Business Journal.
In fact, research conducted by the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project found that communities of color are increasing faster there than in any of the Oregon counties. The project is studying the equity impacts of replacing the aging bridge between the two states. It released a report in 2021 that found BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) population in Clark County increased 76% between 2010 and 2020. That was far faster than the 49% increase in the larger metro region – and more than twice the 35% increase in Portland.
“I was stunned when I saw that,” project Chief Equity Officer Johnell Bell said at the time. “We knew people were moving out of North and Northeast Portland, but we didn’t know so many were moving to Clark County.
Most of that growth is happening in Vancouver. According to the city’s most recent Community Profile, communities of color living in Vancouver increased by 64% between 2010 and 2020.
According to project equity researcher Jacob Warr, Clark County’s lower housing costs explain much of the cross-state migration. He said the same thing happened years earlier to many in the Russian and Ukrainian communities.
The growth in Clark County at the expense of the Oregon counties is also consistent with recent U.S. Census research that found larger counties lost population to smaller ones across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020. Much of that is thought to be related to the newfound ability to work at home — with many remote workers choosing to move to less expensive homes.
“In the Pacific Northwest, Portland and Seattle also stand out for net domestic migration losses.,” said the recently released Vintage 2022 report.
Clark County grew by more than 23,000 people since 2020. More than 526,000 people currently live there. Public officials there are already planning for more growth, especially in the “Discovery Corridor” along I-5 from north Vancouver to La Center. The term was coined by Steve Stuart, the city manager of Richfield, which is within the 14-mile corridor. One goal is create employment opportunity that can compete with Portland and reduce the need for residents to continue traveling there for work. The Port of Richfield is one of several economic development partners that is also planning a major multi-use waterfront project on land that it owns.
“More than just getting out of Portland, people are discovering that Vancouver and Clark County have a lot to offer,” said McDonough.
