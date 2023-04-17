Portland still does some things really well, and one of them is coffee. While the US woke up to decent expresso and Starbucks in the 1990s and 2000s, Portland already had a more creative, independent coffee scene going on. Today that is still true. Just look at places such as Good, Either/Or, Heart and Case Study, where perfection without pretension is the goal.
Portland is also home to the coffee comedian and second-best barista in the world, Morgan Eckroth,
The talkative tomboy is a smash hit as @morgandrinkscoffee on Instagram, but when they are training for a competition, they go to the back room at Black Rabbit Service Co. at Northeast 64th Avenue and Halsey St. As well as peace and quiet, the room has state-of-the-art grinders and coffee machines, maintained to the highest specs by Black Rabbits technicians. (It’s what they do, fix coffee equipment, from a workhorse La Marzocco to a standard Curtis drip machine, and everything in between.)
Black Rabbit Service is getting into the content game, producing Coffee Breath. It’s a video series “focused on coffee businesses and the stories of the impassioned people behind them,” according to Jason Johnson (a.k.a. Double J) co-owner of the coffee equipment repair outfit. Double J points out that Coffee Breath, now out on YouTube, is more than a podcast, and has higher production values than the usual amateur media format of a camera pointed at the two guys in baseball caps.
Double J says there are good coffee publications: Sprudge (sprudge.com), Barista (baristamagazine.com), Roast (roastmagazine.com) and Standart (standartmag.com) but nothing in the TV space with thata travelog feel of “No Reservations with Anthony Bourdain” or “The Dave Chang Show.”
When “Somebody Feed Phil” came to Portland (in 2022), Phil Rosenthal went to a couple of cafes, but they got cut out of the episode. We were disappointed, a show about Portland and no coffee,” Double J told Pamplin Media on a recent tour of Black Rabbit’s facility..
“Seemingly everyone has some sort of connection to spending time in cafes, even more so than a full restaurant. Current food TV ignores the coffee and cafe scene for the most part. I’m hoping Coffee Breath can scratch that itch,” he said.
The stylish pilot episode, “The One in Portland,” features Portland poet Matthew Dickman, as well as local coffee entrepreneurs from Upper Left Roasters, Marigold Coffee, Deadstock Coffee, Lava Java and The Fresh Pot. Double J, who first started working in coffee as a barista at his parents’ shop at the age of 14, says more episodes are coming this April and May. “I’ve already storyboarded 20 episodes and feel like I could write for Coffee Breath endlessly.”
Just add nitrous
Black Rabbit did well during the pandemic — nothing could keep people from their coffee. Black Rabbit has moved to a 7,500 square foot warehouse, with a full coffee lab, with conference room, meeting spaces, repair shop and distribution center for copy equipment.
Showing Pamplin Media around, Double J said about coffee competitions, “You have to serve espresso, cappuccino, a specialty drink, and other very technical stuff, like making sure everything's clean, you don't spill coffee.” A pro can’t train for it in a café. “A barista competition doesn't really reflect real life in a café. You're developing a story, you're trying to present a coffee that you really love and a new light and highlight the flavor profiles,” he said.
The nitrous cannisters on the table were not for whipped cream but for Morgan Morlock’s effervescent coffee drinks.
Apparently, the coffee Expos afterparties are the place to be. Black Rabbit is having a karaoke party on Friday April 21 with Deadstock, Saturday a happy hour for coffee technicians to talk shop, and on Sunday April 23 launching episode 2 of the Coffee Breath show, at Upper Left Roasters.
There’s a little retail space up front where they sell $50 tampers and the odd cone or Chemex.
In 2022, Black Rabbit began importing coffee grinders from Europe, especially Mahlkonig from Germany, Anfim from Italy and from Hey Café from China. A Mahlkonig E80 grinder costs $3,200. They have a full-time technician fixing machines in-house rather than going out in the van. They still sell all the big brand coffee machines: La Marzocco, Synesso, Slayer, Simonelli, Fetco and Curtis. The workshop is expanded, they sell parts and also retail machines online. It’s all extra stuff to ride the wave in coffee drinking.
Bounce back
What did the pandemic do to coffee?
“We were all nervous that a lot of people were going to close, and I think coffee stayed resilient. The community really came out and supported the coffee industry. A lot of people got to keep their jobs and it was pretty awesome.” Double J ran their Los Angeles outpost for a lot of that period and saw people selling coffee out of windows and through DoorDash. (Like Proud Mary on Alberta Avenue.) “People got really creative in keeping open and finding ways to serve. Everyone took their bruises.”
There are several large shipping crates containing espresso machines. The sender, Espresso Parts of Olympia Washington, wants Black Rabbit staff to set it up to be used in a booth at the Coffee Expo, for publicity. He opens another crate to show a machine with a sculptural, oval body. The beautiful machine is from a small maker in Australia called Aremde. Double J and his team will install it. “They’re going to send one or two people to Portland, so we’ll get to meet them instead of just Zoom.”
Portland is a global player in the coffee world.
“It's global, everything's moving. And we're in the middle of it.”
Specialty Coffee Expo is in Portland April 21-23, 2023.