Portland still does some things really well, and one of them is coffee. While the US woke up to decent expresso and Starbucks in the 1990s and 2000s, Portland already had a more creative, independent coffee scene going on. Today that is still true. Just look at places such as Good, Either/Or, Heart and Case Study, where perfection without pretension is the goal.

Portland is also home to the coffee comedian and second-best barista in the world, Morgan Eckroth, 

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you