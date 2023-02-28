Ticket 2 Dine

Ticket 2 Dine offers scratch it cards to people dining in Old Town and Downtown Portland from March 17 - 26.

 Courtesy Photo: Travel Portland

Eat but don't run! The latest dining event sponsored by Travel Portland, March 17-26, is called Ticket to Dine PDX. order any entree at a participating downtown/Old Town restaurant, and receive a Ticket to Dine scratch-off ticket.

Three winners will scratch off a big prize - including hotel stays, gift certificates to all participating restaurants and tickets to sporting events.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you