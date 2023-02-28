Eat but don't run! The latest dining event sponsored by Travel Portland, March 17-26, is called Ticket to Dine PDX. order any entree at a participating downtown/Old Town restaurant, and receive a Ticket to Dine scratch-off ticket.
Three winners will scratch off a big prize - including hotel stays, gift certificates to all participating restaurants and tickets to sporting events.
Ticket to Dine PDX is focused solely on 40-plus downtown and Old Town Portland restaurants. Teh organizers hope to entice people back into the city center and support restaurants in the heart of Portland.
They’ve got a Ticket to Dine (PDX)
With every entrée purchase at a participating restaurant, patrons will receive one Ticket to Dine—a scratch-off ticket that could reveal one of several big prizes:
The Ultimate Staycation: One-night stay at the Nines Hotel and passes for two to six major attractions in Portland, including OMSI, Portland Art Museum, Oregon Zoo, Japanese Gardens, Chinese Gardens, and Pittock Mansion–plus a $100 gift certificate for the Portland5 Center for the Arts.
The Golden Dining Package: Gift certificates to each of the 40+ participating Ticket to Dine restaurants, including two tickets to an 8-course prix fixe seated dinner at Tercet valued at $300.
The BIG Sports Package: One-night stay at the Hotel Deluxe with two tickets to the Portland Timbers, Winterhawks, and Trail Blazers games, plus a $500 adidas gift card
Establishments will be in downtown and Old Town Portland, including include food carts, cafes, and brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Come back to Portland
“Portland is known for its incredible food,” said Shauna Noah O’Connor, Organizer, Ticket to Dine. “In the last few years, however, a lot has changed–restaurants opening, closing, moving locations. Ticket to Dine is an invitation to get people back down to central Portland to rediscover the eateries that make our city so special.”
“We'd love to entice people back to downtown Portland for delicious food,” said Lisa Schroeder, Owner and Chef of Mother's Bistro. “It’s been a challenging time for restaurant owners, and we’re proud to be part of Ticket to Dine. We look forward to feeding patrons old and new–and maybe even passing out a winning ticket.”
