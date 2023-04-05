Commerce secretary visits Hillsboro

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo makes a point as U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Gov. Tina Kotek listen during a roundtable discussion at Willow Creek Center at Portland Community College. Raimondo visited Wednesday, April 5.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was careful not to say too much about Oregon’s pending bid for a share of billions in federal dollars available to expand domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, the most advanced of which are now made in Asia.

Raimondo leads the Cabinet department that will say where $52 billion goes that Congress made available last year for advanced manufacturing under the CHIPS and Science Act – and also much of the $200 billion available for scientific research.

