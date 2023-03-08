The location of the Portland Water Bureau’s planned plant to filter Bull Run water continues to be controversial. Neighbors and several local governments in proximity to the rural site near Boring are planning to oppose it before the Multnomah County Land Use Planning Division, which must issue a conditional use permit for construction to begin.

The plant was approved by the Portland City Council to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules to remove potentially deadly Cryptosporidium from the Bull Run Reservoir water that serves the city and much of the surrounding region. The plant is also designed to remove sediments from the water, including mud stirred up by heavy rains and ash fall from large fires in the Bull Run Watershed.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

