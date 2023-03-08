The location of the Portland Water Bureau’s planned plant to filter Bull Run water continues to be controversial. Neighbors and several local governments in proximity to the rural site near Boring are planning to oppose it before the Multnomah County Land Use Planning Division, which must issue a conditional use permit for construction to begin.
The plant was approved by the Portland City Council to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules to remove potentially deadly Cryptosporidium from the Bull Run Reservoir water that serves the city and much of the surrounding region. The plant is also designed to remove sediments from the water, including mud stirred up by heavy rains and ash fall from large fires in the Bull Run Watershed.
The project has long been opposed by nearby residents who believe the construction and continuing traffic to and from the plant conflicts with the rural area. The most recent opponent is the Gresham-Barlow District School Board, which passed a resolution against it, citing ongoing safety concerns about increased plant-related traffic in the area posing a threat to school children. The resolution was supported by the Pleasant Home Community Association and Cottrell CPO, a government community engagement organization, both of which had previously opposed the plant.
The resolution said the bureau has not responded to numerous safety concerns raised by the school district. It passed by a vote of 4 to 0 on Wednesday, March 1, with one member absent and two vacancies on the board.
"The safety of our students is always a priority in our district. We will never do anything that would compromise their access to learning or well-being,” board chair Dr. Mayra L. Gómez said in response to a request for comment from the Pamplin Media Group.
According to the resolution, “the district has not been made aware of any specific plans to mitigate the traffic concerns raised by the project.”
The bureau said it was not aware the resolution was on the agenda until being contacted by the Pamplin Media Group on the day of the meeting. It submitted written testimony opposing the resolution. Bureau director Gabriel Solmer subsequently released the following statement:
“Ensuring safe travel for the community and for children to and from schools during and after construction is an extremely high priority for the Portland Water Bureau. To that end, the Portland Water Bureau has been actively engaging with the community, including the Gresham-Barlow School District and district transportation provider, since the inception of the federally mandated filtration project. We will continue to do so throughout the life of the project and beyond. The Portland Water Bureau provides clean, safe drinking water to families served by the school district and the filtration project will ensure our ability to continue doing so for generations to come.”
In addition, Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees the bureau, said, “My goal is for every family that receives water from the Portland Water Bureau to have access to safe, affordable and reliable drinking water. I support the Water Bureau’s efforts to work with communities affected by the federally mandated filtration project.”
Other project opponents include Multnomah County Rural Fire District 10, which is also concerned about the additional traffic on the rural roads serving the proposed plant, including the transportation of hazardous materials used in the filtration process.
“Accidental release of hazardous materials represents an ongoing hazardous condition that cannot be eliminated through best management practices, regulations, training or technology,” reads a district report forwarded to the water bureau on Dec. 20, 2022.
“This project will not serve our local communities, including Gresham and Rockwood. Portland is attempting to solve their problem in a (Metro designated) Rural Reserve in unincorporated, east Multnomah county,” said Lauren Courter with the Cottrell CPO. “This project will significantly impact our roads and safety, schools, agriculture and farm practices.”
“Safety during and after construction are a number one priority for the Portland Water Bureau. We are in the process of developing construction management plans with the input we received to ensure our work is as thorough and thoughtful as possible for the safety of the community and the million people who receive our water. We hope to continue to work with the Fire District and others well before construction, still over 6 months away. We are committed to adapting plans as necessary throughout construction to provide the safest environment possible,” said Portland Water Bureau Chief Engineer Jodie Inman.
The project is being built in conjunction with a nearby facility intended to reduce lead in Portland water pipes. The current estimated cost of the Bull Run Treatment Projects is $1.49 billion. It includes direct project costs, indirect costs, inflation, bond reserves, interest costs, and a project contingency.
The property for the filtration plant is currently zoned Multi-use Agricultural 20 acres. This requires a conditional use permit with Multnomah County. There are also other Multnomah County permits associated with this proposal, among them a Geologic Hazards Permit.
The bureau has said it expects to break ground this fall on the filtration plant. It is planning for the project to be substantially complete and begin delivering filtered Bull Run water by Sept. 30, 2027.
That could be unrealistic, given the opposition.
The bureau recently submitted a completed application to the county, triggering a 14-day public comment period. After that a hearings officer will be appointed who will conduct a public hearing on the project. Water bureau officials and opponents are both expected to testify. The hearings officer will then either approve or deny the application. Either side can appeal that decision to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. The Oregon Supreme Court could make the final decision, a process that would likely take years.
The bureau must also receive approval from Clackamas County for water pipes to be installed under roads near the proposed plant. That process is not as complicated.
