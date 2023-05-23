The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability released the final draft on May 16. It was developed response to direction from the City Council last fall to ensure the spending efficiently meets Portland’s climate goals and benefits the communities that need the most assistance.
“We were intentional and thoughtful in our engagement process,” said PCEF Program Manager Sam Baraso. “It was important to us that we heard from the community how we could strengthen this draft of the plan. We are looking forward to this final round of feedback and getting one step closer to implementing this critical work.”
The final draft recommends the $750 million be spend between 2023 and 2028 in the following seven categories:
Energy efficiency and renewable energy: $473.9 million. Residential and commercial buildings account for 41% of carbon emissions in Multnomah County. By reducing these emissions, funded projects can support a healthier climate, improve air quality, boost household and business utility savings, and create more resilient community infrastructure.
Transportation decarbonization: $122.55 million. Transportation accounts for 42% of Multnomah County’s carbon emissions, making community-driven efforts to transition to an equitable, clean transportation system an essential part of the strategy to meet the City’s climate goals.
Green infrastructure: $74.8 million. Portland’s urban tree canopy is a powerful tool for removing carbon from the atmosphere and working toward the City’s 2050 climate goals. Planting and maintaining street trees in Portland’s most heat-vulnerable neighborhoods can also increase shade, improve air quality, and protect wildlife habitat.
Climate jobs, workforce, and contractor development: $45.75 million. PCEF invests in training and apprenticeships to support a diverse and fairly-paid workforce and contracting community for jobs related to clean energy, transportation decarbonization, green infrastructure and regenerative agriculture.
Regenerative agriculture: $20 million. Regenerative agriculture increases soil’s ability to store carbon, naturally enhancing Portland’s climate resilience while supporting community-based food systems and providing fresh, locally-grown produce.
Capacity building: $11 million. Nonprofit organizations focused on climate justice will access trainings and staff support to more effectively meet community needs and build more climate-resilient neighborhoods. This increased capacity is essential for grant recipients to advance PCEF and the City’s climate goals.
Other carbon reducing projects: $2 million. This includes projects that do not fall under the other six funding categories but provide meaningful and measurable carbon reduction and benefit communities that experience disproportionate climate impacts.
In addition, in October 2022, the council directed PCEF to immediately launch two strategic programs based on timeliness, need, community impact, and greenhouse gas savings opportunity:
Growing an equitable tree canopy to support the City’s 2035 tree canopy cover goals — $40 million over five years.
Efficient and renewable energy upgrades in new and redeveloped regulated affordable multifamily housing — $60 million over five years.
The PCEF was created by Portland voters in 2018. It is funded through a 1% surcharge on the Portland sales of large retailers with $1 billion in national revenue and $500,000 in local revenue. The surcharge is bringing in far more money than estimated by measure supporters, helping to prompt the council to increase management of the program.
Upcoming feedback opportunities include:
In-person Climate Investment Plan Briefing and Open House: May 24, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Historic Alberta House, 5131 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Portland
Virtual Listening Session: June 1, 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. register via Zoom
