Climate plan

Supporters support the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund during the 2018 ballot measure campaign.

 PMG file photo

The Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund is project to spend an estimated $750 million over the next five years to support communities most affected by climate change.

The public is invited to weigh in on the final draft of the Climate Investment Plan that will guide this spending between now and July 2. Opportunities include a May 24 in-person briefing and open house, a June 1 virtual listening session, and invited email feedback.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

