Job growth in Oregon stalled in February, when the Oregon Employment Department recorded a net loss of 100 nonfarm payroll jobs.

But the agency also pegged the statewide unemployment rate at 4.7%, essentially unchanged since last summer. The rate for six previous months was at 4.8%, taking into account adjustments during the final quarter of 2022.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

