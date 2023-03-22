Job growth in Oregon stalled in February, when the Oregon Employment Department recorded a net loss of 100 nonfarm payroll jobs.
But the agency also pegged the statewide unemployment rate at 4.7%, essentially unchanged since last summer. The rate for six previous months was at 4.8%, taking into account adjustments during the final quarter of 2022.
The national average rose from 3.4% in January, its lowest point since 1969, to 3.6% in February.
Some sectors gained jobs in February, and others lost them.
Construction set a record of 122,700 jobs, and it has added 7,500 jobs (6.5%) over the past 12 months, including 1,400 jobs in February. All segments of construction have gone up during the year, ranging from 3.8% to 9.3%. Building equipment contractors added 3,000, for 9.3%; residential building construction, 800 jobs, up 3.8%, and nonresidential building construction, up 500 jobs, 4.3%.
Government also set a record of 302,100 jobs, surpassing its previous pre-pandemic high in early 2020, by adding 700 jobs in February. Local government education accounted for a total of 139,100 jobs, 6,500 more than 12 months ago, and is closing in on its February 2020 total of 141,900. This sector had been lagging. Local government excluding education was at 97,700 jobs, and has slowly grown in the past eight months.
Private educational services added 1,000 jobs in February.
But these gains were offset by losses in manufacturing, 1,300 jobs, and financial activities, 1000 jobs.
The agency reported that manufacturing of nondurable goods employed fewer people than usual in January and February, though its total of 57,800 was close to February totals from the past two years. Jobs in food manufacturing, which is about half of nondurable goods, were at 27,800, close to the February totals during the past seven years. Manufacturing of durable goods has hovered around 137,000 jobs during each of the part eight months. Gains in machinery manufacturing have been offset by declines in manufacturing of computer and electronic products.
