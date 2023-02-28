Providence union

Some of the Providence health care professionalize who voted to unionize.

 Courtesy photo: ONA

Nearly 200 health care professionals Providence Health & Services have declared their intent to unionize and join the Oregon Nurses Association.

The ONA said the professionals include more than 60 doctors, nurses and midwives at Providence Women’s Clinic and 130 physical therapists, occupational therapists), speech language pathologists, social workers and counselors at Providence Home Health and Hospice.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

