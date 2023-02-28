Nearly 200 health care professionals Providence Health & Services have declared their intent to unionize and join the Oregon Nurses Association.
The ONA said the professionals include more than 60 doctors, nurses and midwives at Providence Women’s Clinic and 130 physical therapists, occupational therapists), speech language pathologists, social workers and counselors at Providence Home Health and Hospice.
The providers both independently filed union authorization cards with the National Labor Relations Board last week, the ONA said in a Tuesday, Feb. 28 press release.
“I love what I do. I care deeply about the community I serve and the people I work with. I want to protect women’s access to high-quality health care and I truly believe unionizing will improve health care for generations of women to come,” Dr. Robin Richards, an OB/GYN at Providence Women’s Clinic, said in the release “Our doctors, advanced practitioners and registered nurses work on the front lines of health care and are best positioned to advocate for the resources and support our patients need. ONA will guarantee that our voices are heard. This will be a win-win-win for our patients, our providers and Providence.”
Unionizing providers at Providence Women’s Clinics work in six different women’s health clinics across the Portland metro area. They provide personalized health care to thousands of women, children and families during the most important time of their lives, the ONA said.
According to the ONA, the clinicians with Providence Home Health and Hospice work throughout the Portland Metro, North Coast, Yamhill County and the Columbia River Gorge areas. They serve patients in the home setting in collaboration with registered nurses. The hospice program is one of the only ones run by social workers.
On Feb. 21 and 22, providers from Providence Women’s Clinics and Providence Home Health and Hospice submitted letters to Providence executives asking for voluntary union recognition, ONA said. After Providence executives declined to recognize the unions, both provider groups moved to file for a union recognition election with the NLRB.
The release said the unionization decision was a reaction to Providence policies that many of its employees feel limit their ability to provide a high level of care to their patients.
“I don’t see Providence taking ownership of how their policies affect employees and patients. When I am pushed to see more people, I can’t give them the care they deserve. Through organizing, our group has come together to put patients first,” physical therapist Jean Villagrana-Gutierrez, who has worked at Providence for three years, said in the release.
Providence Health & Services is one of the largest health providers in the country. It did not promptly respond.
