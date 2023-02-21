Despite some good economic news, Portland is facing its greatest challenge since the twin recessions of the 1980s and no quick solution is in sight, according to two new reports released by the Portland Business Alliance.
The population in Multnomah County shrank by 12,691 people in 2022, the first decline since the alliance began releasing its annual economic reports on the region.
“Newly released census data suggests the region can no longer take net in-migration for granted — as it has for most of its history. People and businesses vote with their feet, and they are not voting for Portland, the city or the region, in the way they have in the recent past. If this trend continues it could lead to a stagnant and underproductive economic future for our region and the state,” reads the 2023 State of the Economy report released on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Although the Portland region experienced 5.4% job growth last year, Multnomah County still has 4.5% fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020, and downtown Portland is especially slow to recover.
“Portland’s labor force has a relatively large share of professional and business service workers with college degrees, and the hybrid work model has proven to be the new normal. Several other factors, especially the related housing affordability and homelessness crises, rapid rise in crime rates and an abrupt increase in local taxes, are headwinds for economic recovery. Office space vacancies are on the rise and are likely to remain elevated well into the next decade,” reads the report.
The report noted that local business taxes in Portland have increased 32% since 2019, helping to fuel a migration to Clark County, which has no income tax. According to the report, that has resulted in a $117 million income loss in Multnomah County.
One bright spot was the 10.4% increase in jobs created in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which was only exceeded by the Construction sector.
The second special report shed more light on the problems facing the urban core. The 2023 State of Downtown & the Central City report found employee foot traffic is down 48% from pre-pandemic levels — with a 65% decline in downtown. This is contributing to 8 million square feet of vacant office in the Central City, the report said.
According to the report, construction permit requests are down in all subsections of the Central City except for the Pearl District, where they are holding steady. Property tax collections also fell significantly in 2022 for the first time since 2005.
“The decline in property tax receipts has implications for local government budgets that could portend scarcity decision making in the future,” the report said.
The report said innovative planning is required for the Central City — especially Downtown — to return to its former role as a leading model for other major cities to follow.
“As office activity gradually recovers over the years, downtown’s roles as a center of housing, culture, entertainment, and education must be elevated. The shift in roles is a significant one that will demand a new vision, strategy, and competent implementation for recovery of a vibrant and livable Downtown,” the report said.
Both reports were prepared for the Value of Jobs Coalition. In addition to the Portland Business Alliance, it includes Greater Portland, Inc,. the Port of Portland, the Oregon Business Council, And Oregon Business & Industry.
