Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is contributing $400 million to a new investment fund to support Portland’s Black residents.
The gift from Knight and his wife Penny Knight to the 1803 Fund — a new initiative revealed Monday — is meant to fund education services, art programs and other projects for Black Portlanders in the inner North and Northeast Portland neighborhoods once known as Albina.
Albina was the center of Black society and business in the early 1900s, but was decimated by the 1960s after city-backed urban renewal projects leveled homes and community hubs. These construction projects, which built spaces like the Memorial Coliseum, Legacy Emanuel Hospital, the Moda Center and a stretch of Interstate 5, cratered Albina’s Black population. The community, which is now represented by Eliot, Boise, Humboldt, Overlook and Piedmont neighborhoods, was further harmed by the decades of gentrification that followed these projects.
The 1803 Fund intends to repair some of this damage by investing in programs that support Black Portlanders. The fund was created by Rukaiyah Adams, the former investment chief of Meyer Memorial Trust and board chair of the Albina Vision Trust, a nonprofit with a similar focus on economic investment in the historic Albina neighborhood. (Adams also chairs OPB’s Board of Directors). The Albina Vision Trust is perhaps best known for its work advocating for Black Portlanders via the massive project to expand Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter.