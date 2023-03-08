Grade-school teenagers may not be old enough to skate unsupervised at Oaks Amusement Park, but they are old enough to work there. The Southeast Portland amusement park announced earlier this month it’s looking to hire nearly 400 seasonal employees as young as 14 for the spring and summer months of 2023.
The Oaks Park Association said that it is actively looking to fill a variety of part-time positions. Eligible workers 14 years of age and older are encouraged to apply for the positions through Oakspark.com.
“Get your summer job lined up now!” Oaks Amusement Park said.
The announcement marks the park’s first hiring season since its recent ban on unsupervised youths. In August of 2022, the nonprofit-operated amusement park instituted a new policy requiring guests younger than 18 years old to be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years of age or older during “open skate” sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
The rule, Oaks Park Director of Marketing and Events Emily Mackay previously told KOIN 6, was instituted in response to a spike in violent behavior from younger guests. The policy listed on the park’s website states that at least one chaperone is now required for every six minors. Chaperone IDs are checked at the door and minors without a chaperone are prohibited from entering the building.