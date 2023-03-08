Oaks Park roller coaster name winner ready for his 'adrenaline' rush (copy)

Oaks Amusement Park 

 Pamplin Media Group file photo

Grade-school teenagers may not be old enough to skate unsupervised at Oaks Amusement Park, but they are old enough to work there. The Southeast Portland amusement park announced earlier this month it’s looking to hire nearly 400 seasonal employees as young as 14 for the spring and summer months of 2023.

The Oaks Park Association said that it is actively looking to fill a variety of part-time positions. Eligible workers 14 years of age and older are encouraged to apply for the positions through Oakspark.com.

