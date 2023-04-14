Housing costs

Housing developer Justin Wood, at one of his construction projects in Southeast Portland, April 12, 2023. Wood’s company focuses on building new homes for people living at or below median income levels.

 

 Courtesy photo: Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

Justin Wood knows the vacant lot at Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Ainsworth Street could easily accommodate 10 households.

The 13,000-square-foot Northeast Portland corner currently holds one 1,200-square-foot house. Wood, a developer, says he could repopulate it with a cluster of 10 affordable townhouses of 800 square feet each — a small step in adding to Portland’s dearth of housing supply.