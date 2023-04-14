Housing developer Justin Wood, at one of his construction projects in Southeast Portland, April 12, 2023. Wood’s company focuses on building new homes for people living at or below median income levels.
Justin Wood knows the vacant lot at Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Ainsworth Street could easily accommodate 10 households.
The 13,000-square-foot Northeast Portland corner currently holds one 1,200-square-foot house. Wood, a developer, says he could repopulate it with a cluster of 10 affordable townhouses of 800 square feet each — a small step in adding to Portland’s dearth of housing supply.
“It’s the exact kind of development the city says it wants to see right now,” said Wood, who owns Fish Construction NW, a company that focuses on building new homes for families making at or below median income levels.
The landowner initially asked Wood if his company would be interested in buying and developing the property. Wood said he knew after taking one look at the lot that it wouldn’t pencil out.
To build, Woods knew, the city would require he add a stormwater drainage system and new sidewalks. Combined, those could cost up to $250,000 — the estimated price to buy the property. He’d also have to cover the cost of building materials, labor costs, real estate agent pay, construction loans with creeping interest rates, city bureau development fees, and the cost to hold the empty lot for the months it can take for the city to process permits. With each unit selling for around $300,000, Wood estimated that he’d make about $35,000 in profit per unit. After taxes, that payout would drop closer to $20,000.