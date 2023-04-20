Unemployment rate dips

Oregon's unemployment rate dropped from 4.7% in February to 4.4% in March as job growth resumed.

 COURTESY LOGO

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped in March to 4.4%, down from 4.7% in February.

It’s still higher than the national rate of 3.5% in March and 3.6% in February. But Oregon added 2,400 nonfarm jobs for the month, up from a revised loss of 2,700 jobs in February.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you