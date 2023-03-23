At Northwest Ninth Avenue and Johnson Street, the demolition of the Pearl District Post Office has picked up pace. As seen at dawn from the Broadway Bridge ramp on Thursday March 23, half of the old distribution center, known as the United States Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) has been torn down. The parking garage will remain and will continue to host a small retail post office for two more years, according to Prosper Portland, which owns the site, part of the proposed Broadway Corridor in Northwest Portland.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
