The logo is a raccoon munching a slice, and Pizza Thief got its jokey name from co-founder Darby Aldaco’s light fingered past (he swiped a pie from Domino’s at age 18). But in the pizza world branding is not everything — you need great ingredients to stand out.

Pizza Thief is known for its thin, sourdough crust and fresh ingredients from local farms, as well as its focaccia bread (see recipe) and chocolate chip cookies with hazelnuts and the sea salt.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you