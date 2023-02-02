The logo is a raccoon munching a slice, and Pizza Thief got its jokey name from co-founder Darby Aldaco’s light fingered past (he swiped a pie from Domino’s at age 18). But in the pizza world branding is not everything — you need great ingredients to stand out.
Pizza Thief is known for its thin, sourdough crust and fresh ingredients from local farms, as well as its focaccia bread (see recipe) and chocolate chip cookies with hazelnuts and the sea salt.
If you like pizza with a thin crust and a large, blistered area for holding it, this is your place. The Wildwood (roasted mushrooms, cream, mozz-provolone, fontal, caciotta al tartufo, and rosemary, $32) is one of the most popular, as is The Baller (tomato sauce, fresh basil, ricotta, meatballs (pork-beef), mozz-provolone, grana, Sicilian oregano, & chili flake, $32).
The pizza storefront — and conjoined bar next door called Bandit — burst on the scene when Adidas had its temporary offices in Montgomery Park while its Greeley Avenue buildings were being extended. The Pizza Thief president and co-founder Tony Pasquale was working for Adidas on its retail program, and thought the food options for that part of Slabtown were poor, so he tapped his long-time pal Aldaco to open the a pizza joint. Aldaco had previous with famous baker Nancy Silverton in La Brea, who brought rectangular, buy-it-by-the-gram Roman pizza to Los Angeles. Plus, he had worked at several bakeries and was a bread geek.
Aldaco and Pasquale’s first hope was to do Roman style, which suits foot traffic, but being up on Northwest Vaughn Street and 26th Avenues, there wasn’t the foot traffic, so they went with a New York style slice shop. However, that almost backfired, because people would come in and buy a slice of each, building a multi flavored pizza and taking it out in the box. That messed up production. “It was overwhelming trying to keep up with it.” So now they are trying to juggle the slices, takeout and dining ins — as well as catering.
The store’s brand is fun: there’s the racoon logo, and the store’s murals by Eric Junker. That and Pasquale’s contacts in advertising and sportswear have led to a thriving business catering to Nike, Adidas and others with generous corporate CashApps. “Wieden + Kennedy will order like 60 pies for their office…” Aldaco told Pamplin Media in the store one busy evening recently. Since they only have one Pizzamaster oven, which has two decks with space for eight pies, Aldaco helped develop a production method to keep mass orders of pizzas fresh. They par-bake them to get initial caramelizatons and proper melts, put them aside on racks, then put them back in and crisp them for three minutes.
They also do a fair few weddings and wedding after-parties, when peoples real appetites come out.
Pizza for all
Pizza is one of those rare products in America that cuts across class, race and demographic lines. West Hill lacrosse teams as happy to eat pizza as a family in affordable housing. During the pandemic, with the
Pizza Thief launch on hold, Aldaco worked at Bub & Grandma’s Bread, Los Angeles, experimenting with and perfecting his bread, focaccia and pizza dough recipes.
He rattles off a few respected rivals that have made Portland a pizza town: Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Apizza Scholls Scotty’s, Red Sauce and Pietro’s.
Girls at a club
Aldaco is from moved to Portland when he was 21, in 1993. “I got a job at Great Harvest Bread Company doing register, and one day a baker quit, so they offered me (the job) to bake. I moved to California that next year, and I got a hotel job. I met these girls at a club, they said I should come to the hotel they work at learn how to make pastry. So, I did that!”
He studied graphic design and art history in San Diego. In San Francisco got a job with a print broker but hated office life, so he joined the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.
In one of his bakery jobs they were doing flatbreads at a farmer’s market in Hollywood, California, on Saturdays, so he started experimenting with toppings.
Aldaco is from the San Joaquin Valley in Central California. He told the podcast Pizza City USA, his first taste of pizza was Shakey’s, which is hardly gourmet. But he worked at great bakeries and uses his bread knowledge to make Pizza Thief’s sourdough crust a something to text home about.
In 2021 his buddy Tony Pasquale was keen to open Pizza Thief in Slabtown.
“The Pizza Thief build-out kept dragging on, because of COVID, and the city weren't pulling permits,” Aldaco told Pamplin Media.
Pasquale kept nudging him to return Portland. Aldaco commuted by car a few times to Portland from L.A., then eventually made the leap back here.
“Originally, we were going to make Roman style pizza, but there wasn’t enough foot traffic here, it wasn't pedestrian enough.” But lunchtime walk-ins were good.
“Mondays we do Sicilian squares, and now we’re working on a different dough for Roman style Wednesdays, a commercial yeast, it's not naturally leavened. It's really like a water balloon, it's super hydrated and they're stretched out really long.”
Business
Co-founder Tony Pasquale will not give detailed sales numbers, but did email Pamplin Media the following: “We are serving on average 1,600 guests weekly and an additional 250-300 with our delivery partners CCC PDX and Uber Eats-Postmates. Our sales have gone up every quarter since opening in June of 2021).”
The pair started doing delivery through CCC PDX, who deliver food by bike. “We didn't want to use a third-party app, but we ended up doing it, we're using GrubHub,” Aldaco said. "But we've limited to about 10% of our business. We're using that money kind of to help pay for benefits like insurance stuff like that for the staff.”
Pizza Thief pools all tips among staff, which brings in an average of $10 extra per hour. Going all-in with a delivery app would really cut into staff pay.
“We would prefer to do in-house delivery so we can control the product all the way from end-to-end. But I think vehicle insurance deployed for delivery and that's where we were trying to figure that part out.”
They think two cars could handle delivery in Northwest Portland, but the long-term goal is to open a shop and a commissary/kitchen on the east side. This would help with catering orders and cover the whole city. He says they are emulating Baby Doll Pizza, which does its own delivery.
“We're sort of modeled after them, because the pizzeria is a dining room and we're the same layout with the bar (Bandit).”
Finding staff and keeping them
Now at six days a week, with lunch, catering and delivery, the Pizza Thief founders have been surprised by their own success.
“Tony thought we’d just have a sous chef, an assistant and maybe one more or two more people. And not be at 23 (staff, including the three that run the bar). Tucker's full time, he's our head bartender, he's like 80 hours a week.”
“I never expected to work and have that much trouble finding staff,” he says. They hire using Poached and word of mouth with industry friends.
“There was a really rough patch around August, July, November, I felt like everyone in the city was having the same problem with staffing.” Some hopped around to different jobs but returned asking for their job back.
“I have a lot of fine dining guys on my line, because we do plate really good products. I think they appreciate that I have some good bakers on my staff.” It takes some skill. “It's naturally leavened sourdough pizza. We have a starter we feed twice daily, everything's pretty much based off of the batches, the pizza dough or sandwich bread.”
Pizza Thief’s first sourdough start was called Tonya Harding White, because it was made with white flour.
“Everyone's hungry for hours, and so I was wanting another outlet of sales so I could utilize them for 40 hours. We’re all traumatized from that period during COVID when you couldn't find good staff, so now I'm almost hoarding staff because they're all really good. We just need to find some more catering sales to get my staff more hours.”
Pizza trends
One trend in pizza now is Detroit style. He explains that Detroit car workers used to bring their rectangular tool pans home and use them as a baking tray. “Almost like a focaccia, a little lighter, on the saltier side. And another is tavern style, like a cracker crust, little squares — Jerry's Pizza jerryspizzapdx.com is a guy here from Chicago, he's doing it. So that's kind of trending too.”
He adds, “Pizza is very universal, it’s not blue collar, it’s every collar.”
And some people really love pizza. “I have some people who come here every day, six days a week. I eat pizza every day!”
Pizza Thief hosts Maker Mondays twice a month where brewers come in and design a pizza for fun. “One we work with them we carry their beer in the grab and goes (fridge) and the bar. We work with cider makers and distillers too. We’ve worked our way into the community that way.”
He says it’s a myth that the ingredients are simple.
“All our whole grain flours are organic, and come from Central Oregon, from Camas (Country Mill) and we use Central Milling. Our produce is about 96% all organic, all local farmers. I used to go to the farmers market every Saturday at PSU, and I work with a lot of farmers on Sauvie’s Island who bring stuff to me. We change our seasonals out every three four weeks, so we always have a vegetarian seasonal with market produce. Our ingredients are pricier than the bare bones. You get what you pay for. I think you could easily open a pizzeria, just get some white flour, some basic mozz, and cheaper tomatoes … all our stuff is pretty well-sourced. Their canned tomatoes are Stanislaus (canned by) Alta Cucina in California.”
Aldaco is no snob. Ask him about Domino’s. “Domino’s has every style now: Brooklyn style, thin crust, they offer their basic crust, they have pan pizzas and gluten free. I lived in L.A., and I ordered Domino’s twice a week. They had an app, so always at 4.30p.m. they’d send me a notice, ‘Oh pizza sounds good,’ and I'd order it.”
Influencers
Pizza Thief does not have an app. They do all their marketing on Instagram, but they don’t pay for ads.
“We want to. Our accountant’s like, ‘You don't spend any money on marketing. You should at least budget it.’ So now we are starting to budget.”
He says with another New York style slice shop opening up on Northwest 23rd Avenue, Scotty’s Pizza they have to spend a few hundred dollars on Google to make sure Pizza Thief pops up number one in “pizza near me” searches.
But most of the marketing is word of mouth. “I take pizza everywhere, to give away.”
More brands
“Sizzle Pie? I like their marketing, I like their style. I feel like they could probably buy a nicer cheese and maybe some nicer pepperoni. It’s like McMenamins buildings. I love their design and their aesthetics, they’re an amazing company. But I feel like they need to up their food.”
He says they built the bar to have more of an adult vibe but the pizza store makes the money. Food is 78% percent of sales, and beverage is 18% to 20%. “I thought it would be 70-30. I come from California and here we buy liquor from the state, so you're not buying wholesale. I feel like our profit margin is smaller than I expected. But draught beer is a moneymaker!”