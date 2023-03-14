featured Portland brewery, non-profit team up for Darcelle Blonde IPA Michaela Bourgeois, Nicole DeCosta, KOIN 6 News Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Walter Cole has performed as Darcelle for more than 50 years. PMG file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Portlanders are getting a new brew with the release of Darcelle Blonde IPA, named after the drag queen Darcelle, in collaboration with Gigantic Brewing and non-profit Weird Portland United.A release party will be held at Darcelle’s on Wednesday, hosted by Poison Waters, where attendees can get a signed bottle, said Brian Kidd, also known as “The Unipiper,” with Weird Portland United.While tickets to the party are sold out, Kidd said Portlanders can keep an eye on social media for a possible ticket giveaway.Proceeds from the IPA will go towards Weird Portland United and is available at New Seasons and local bottle shops.Read the full story at KOIN.com. Featured Local Savings KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enology Food Industry Recommended for you Local Events