Walter Cole has performed as Darcelle for more than 50 years. 

Portlanders are getting a new brew with the release of Darcelle Blonde IPA, named after the drag queen Darcelle, in collaboration with Gigantic Brewing and non-profit Weird Portland United.

A release party will be held at Darcelle’s on Wednesday, hosted by Poison Waters, where attendees can get a signed bottle, said Brian Kidd, also known as “The Unipiper,” with Weird Portland United.

