The City Council will consider enacting changes to allow ranked choice voting of elected city officials as approved by Portland voters in November 2022 general election on Wednesday.
The changes to the City Charter create a 12-member council with three councilors elected in each of four new geographic districts by ranked choice voting beginning at the November 2024 general election.
The changes to be considered on April 12 were developed between the Portland, Multnomah County, and the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center, a national expert in ranked choice voting, leading the implementation of ranked choice voting in jurisdictions across the country.
The ordinance can be found on the council’s website here. Public testimony will be taken from those signing up in advance here.
Other changes approved by voters include a citywide elected mayor who can only vote to break a tie and the appointment of a professional manager to oversee all city agencies.
The hearing is just one of several public events related to enacting the charter changes in April and May. They include meetings of the three advisory committees appointed by the council: the Independent District Commission that will draw the boundaries for the new districts; the independent Salary Commission that will set the salaries for the officials elected under the revised charter; and the Government Transition Advisory Commission to weigh in on other matters.
More information and opportunities to sign up to testify at some of the events can be found here.
A previous Portland Tribune story on the changes can be found here.
