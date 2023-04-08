Charter update

A City of Portlnd chart of upcoming public events related to the voter-approved City Charter changes.

 Courtesy graphic: City of Portland

The City Council will consider enacting changes to allow ranked choice voting of elected city officials as approved by Portland voters in November 2022 general election on Wednesday.

The changes to the City Charter create a 12-member council with three councilors elected in each of four new geographic districts by ranked choice voting beginning at the November 2024 general election.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you