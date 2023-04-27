When Oregon voters approved Measure 109 in 2020, the state gave the Oregon Health Authority and stakeholders — therapists, medical professionals, neo-shamen — two years to come up with rules on how legal psilocybin would be utilized in this state. The main regulations to prevent Oregon turning into a party destination for would-be trippers were that the person taking psilocybin would have to be monitored by a licensed facilitator/guide, the mushrooms would have to be grown in Oregon by a licensed grower, and they would have to be tested at a licensed lab.

As of late April, several facilitators have trained and three have been been licensed. No treatment centers have been licensed yet, and none are expected to open before the fall. One testing lab has been OK’d, Rose City Laboratories. And three manufacturers (growers) of the chosen mushroom, Psilocybe Cubensis, have been licensed and are growing it.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

