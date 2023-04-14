Portland Business Alliance panel on the green economy

At the Portland Business Alliance discussion of the green economy, (L-R): Moderator Shane Dixon Kavanaugh of The Oregonian/OregonLive; Benton Strong, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at shipbuilder Vigor; Jillian Schoene, Chief of Staff to Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio; Donnie Olivera Director of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability for the city of Portland; and Corky Collier, Executive Director of the Columbia Corridor Association.

 PMG Photo: Joseph Gallivan

Members of Portland's business community and political elite met Wednesday morning, April 12, to discuss public private partnerships in the green economy.

The Portland Business Alliance usually lobbies against tax hike initiatives. Andrew Hoan, president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, urged the room to vote in May against the “first-ever capital gains tax for a locality in the nation.”

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

