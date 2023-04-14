Members of Portland's business community and political elite met Wednesday morning, April 12, to discuss public private partnerships in the green economy.
The Portland Business Alliance usually lobbies against tax hike initiatives. Andrew Hoan, president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, urged the room to vote in May against the “first-ever capital gains tax for a locality in the nation.”
Hoan also said the Portland Business Alliance has taken a more public stance on clean energy, “including working with our partners in government to restructure the Portland Clean Energy Fund, (known as PCEF, pronounced P-seff) and giving private enterprises a seat at the table in setting the city's climate change goals, and for nonprofits to apply for grants through the fund.”
The moderator, Shane Dixon Kavanaugh of The Oregonian/OregonLive, reminded the room that three years before, Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability proposed the tax on Portland manufacturers to fund the city's climate programs.
“Ultimately, the tax proposal was dropped by Commissioner Rubio, and led to the formation of a collaboration between PBA businesses and the city to try to take things in a markedly different direction. This involved an information exchange with the Danish government and the formation of an advisory group working toward a clean industry economic development strategy,” Dixon Kavanaugh said.
In 2018 voters approved a tax on large Portland retailers to pay for clean energy projects and jobs geared toward the city’s historically marginalized communities. (“Retailers” were any Portland business with $1 billion in annual revenue nationwide and at least $500,000 in yearly Portland sales.) The money goes into a Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund which is supposed to give grants to nonprofit groups.
Corky Collier, Executive Director of the Columbia Corridor Association, called the tax to raise $12 milllion, “(In) my 23 years in Portland, the most misguided and poorly planned proposal that I've seen. It was really depressing.” However, that was under a different city council. Collier called the current bureau director (Donnie Oliveira) and commissioner (Carmen Rubio) “fantastic” and was pleased that politicians are listening to people like him in industry. He warned that if they don’t get their act together, “Somebody's gonna dust that $12 million proposal off and bump that up to $24 million and push that forward."
We should be shipbuilding
Benton Strong, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at shipbuilder Vigor, said when government gets frustrated with industry slow-walking clean energy progress, “Government did what it does really well, which is we'll just regulate you and do it.” The business-government relationship spirals down from there.
However, Strong said, “When we went to Denmark, and we saw a model where government and business actually worked together successfully, we saw the opportunity in the path of a potential pathway forward. Business was put on the spot to find the solution to a problem that government had identified, and we need to come to an agreement was an actual problem.”
Strong said it had taken Denmark (which has the same population as Oregon) decades to get it right. It’s not easy. “Find me a new energy source for natural gas for my industrial process, right? How do we solve that problem?”
He added. “But let's just all be honest with ourselves. Oregon is not solving the world climate problem. Our emissions are not even a drop in the bucket. What we do have is a robust industrial manufacturing sector, that can be a critical part of the development of clean energy, technology, and export solutions to the world. It's an economic development strategy for us. And the city heard that.”
Jillian Schoene, Chief of Staff to Carmen Rubio, said in Denmark it was exciting seeing business own the challenge, and set timelines and goals.
Schoene was surprised, however, that some Oregon businesses were figuring out how to save energy, “but they weren't sharing it with their manufacturing friends in this sector here. And that to me was just mind-boggling.”
Schoene said one company sent someone to a conference in Tennessee, where they came back with ideas and changed their air filtration system. But that person did not have time to educate their fellow Portlanders, and it wasn’t their job.
That made Schoene realize, “Step one, government needs to be a convener, so that these businesses start talking to one another and sharing what they are doing.”
On the bus when leaving Denmark, she typed up a vision statement and passed the laptop around for approval. “It took us, this trip, and seeing it in action, but we were able to collectively come together and construct four paragraphs that say, ‘Here we are, we're on board, we're together,’” Schoene said.
Portland a climate leader
Donnie Oliveira, Director of the City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, said that in his day-to-day sharing of information about just how serious the climate crisis, “It's really easy to get in the doom and gloom with that information. So, I look for moments of hope and opportunity.”
He said the Clean Industry Initiative gives him hope because it will “acknowledge that the public-private partnership has to be reimagined if we're going to attack the climate crisis. Government is not capable of solving climate change by itself. Private sector business partners have to play a key and critical leadership role in shifting this paradigm.”
The other thing is Oregon, and Portland, can become a climate leader, exporting knowhow and best practices. “We are still perceived, rightfully, or not, as a climate leader. People around the planet are asking Portland, what are you doing about this? So, there's a scalability potential here for doing this work in a real meaningful way, not just to address climate change, but also to grow our economy and turn Portland into a hub of clean tech when it comes to energy solutions, but also the manufacturing potential.”
Oliveira added, “I say this to my staff, it freaks everybody out at City Hall too: let's turn Portland to a Petri dish of innovation when it comes to clean energy and clean tech. What would that look like?”
PCEF’s moneyball
Collier of the Columbia Corridor Association said, “There are three ways to reduce carbon emissions: have less babies, smaller economies, or new technology. The fewer babies and a smaller economy, those will bring down your carbon emissions, however, people are going to be rioting in the streets.”
New technology is risky, but Portland could become a leader. “And that's what we saw in Denmark. Businesses step up when they say, ‘Oh, I might be able to make the profit off of this,’” said Collier.
Strong of Vigor said that the family wage jobs at his company were a way of bringing equity to the region. “When you invest in this sector, you're investing in a more equitable economy. You're also investing in some of our local academic institutions, which train the workers.”
The Portland Clean Energy Fund was overhauled by Bureau of Planning and Sustainability Commissioner Rubio last year, with support from the Portland Business Alliance. The PCEF had brought in more money than projected, with very little spent on projects to date.
Report due in June
Oliveira, of Portland's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, admitted “the projections of what the revenues were going to be were drastically under forecast. (We are moving) to a much more robust grant program, plus a strategic capital investment plan.”
He said it was a radical shift for the city to not just give money away, but to strategically invest in companies that can solve the energy crisis.
“We took the criticism. On one side we had folks saying, ‘You're not going fast enough, get the money out the door.’ We also have folks saying, ‘Hey, slow down, you got to have all these protocols and systems in place.’ So there's always a tension there. We're looking at the $750 million five-year plan, which sounds incredible, but truly is just a drop in the bucket of what we need to do to actually meet the challenges of climate.”
“To get this money out as quickly as possible … we need the private sector to help us invest those dollars well. The reality is, are community organizations don't have the spending capacity to spend down $150 million a year, that's just not realistic.”
A draft climate investment plan breaks it into five sections: energy efficiency, transportation, capital investment, capacity building and green infrastructure.
Schoene said that after Denmark, they funded a study, which will be finished in June. “It’s just a landscape analysis, what the heck is going on out there in Portland's industrial sector so that we have shared learning and understanding of where we're at right now.” After that, goals and timelines.
Bike to work
Oliveira of BPS said that two new ideas for spending PCEF funds include not just giving money to nonprofits, but talking to utilities like Portland General Electric, to help them scale with investing in the grid to get ready for electric vehicles.
“Yes, electric vehicles are important, but EV bikes are real, low-hanging fruit opportunity to get people out of vehicles so we can address congestion,” Oliveira said. The city asked why do those electric bikes have to be assembled in China, Texas and California, why not here? It has set aside a $20 million fund to create an accelerator to make Portland the place where EV bikes are assembled.
“People will say, ‘That’s not even a core sector yet.’ Now's the time. Why not now?” Oliveira said.
On how to spend the money, the city needs business people’s advice.
“The next piece is building those relationships to actually address some of the needs of our industrial sector, but also to meet the goals of the fund itself,” Oliveira said.
Hoan of the PBA concluded saying that in 2018, his first task at the PBA was to campaign against the Portland Clean Energy Fund.
He admitted it passed with well over 60% of the vote, acknowledging the will of voters to implement something dramatic in terms of its investments in climate.
“But it's really important that we understand that maybe the campaign started at ‘Do it to business,’ and now it's ‘Do it with business.’ That seems so simple, but it is actually a monumental change.”