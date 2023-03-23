featured Post-pandemic restaurant recovery slowed by inflation, crime Jenny Young, KOIN 6 News Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parmesian cheese is added to a pepperoni pizza at Pizza Thief. PMG Photo: Jonathan House Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Inflation and a rise in crime are damaging restaurants that were already hurting since the 2020 COVID pandemic.Cracker Barrel announced closures in Beaverton and Tualatin earlier this week. Now, Portland’s oldest Jewish deli is closing at the end of the month.So what exactly needs to happen for restaurants to turn things around?Jason Brandt, the president of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, says Portland can count on restaurant closures being commonplace in 2023.The association says that 2,000 out of the 10,000 restaurants across the state have closed since the start of COVID, but more than 1,200 have also opened.Read the full story at KOIN.com. Featured Local Savings KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Medicine The Economy Restaurant Industry Business Recommended for you Local Events