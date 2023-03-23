Pizza Thief02.jpg

Parmesian cheese is added to a pepperoni pizza at Pizza Thief.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Inflation and a rise in crime are damaging restaurants that were already hurting since the 2020 COVID pandemic.

Cracker Barrel announced closures in Beaverton and Tualatin earlier this week. Now, Portland’s oldest Jewish deli is closing at the end of the month.

