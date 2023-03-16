At the direction of the City Council, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability has released a draft of the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund’s inaugural five-year Climate Investment Plan.
The program was approved by Portland voters in November 2018 to fund community-based programs and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit historically marginalized communities. The draft plan released on March 13 outlines proposed funding allocations, strategies, and outcomes for program investments from 2023 through 2028.
“PCEF Staff have been out in the community hearing and incorporating feedback and working hard to ensure the elements of this inaugural CIP reflect the priorities of the community it’s intended to serve,” said BPS Director Donnie Oliveira.
The bureau is overseen by Commissioner Carmen Rubio. The council approved revisions to the program she proposed last October after questions were raised about how it was preparing to spend much higher than expected revenues from the 1% income tax on larger businesses in Portland. The bureau is seeking public review and feedback on the draft plan.
Over the past two and current fiscal years, the program raised $344 million. It will begin next fiscal year on July 1 with $275 million in the bank.
Programs and projects in the plan must fall within one of the following categories defined in fund’s governing code:
Renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
Transportation decarbonization projects.
Green infrastructure projects.
Regenerative agriculture projects.
Climate jobs training, apprenticeships, and contractor development projects.
Organizational capacity building projects.
Other projects that reduce or sequester greenhouse gases.
At the same time, the council also directed the program to launch two strategic programs immediately to grow an equitable tree canopy to support the city’s 2035 tree canopy cover goals ($40 million over five years) and fund efficient and renewable energy upgrades in new and redeveloped regulated affordable multifamily housing ($60 million over five years).
PCEF funds projects and programs through three different pathways: community responsive grants, strategic programs, and the green infrastructure maintenance reserve.
Funds are to be distributed by: community responsive grants awarded for projects designed and implemented by community-based nonprofit organizations; strategic targeted programs designed with input from community members and subject matter experts; and a green infrastructure maintenance reserve for the long-term maintenance of green infrastructure.
Members of the public can review the preliminary draft CIP on PCEF’s website. Comments can be submitted for consideration by:
