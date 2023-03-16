Energy fund

Homeowner Lisa Sims discusses her ductless heat pump with Verde's Jimmy Balderas. It was funded by the Portland Clean Energy Benefits Fund.

 Courtesy photo: City of Portland

At the direction of the City Council, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability has released a draft of the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund’s inaugural five-year Climate Investment Plan.

The program was approved by Portland voters in November 2018 to fund community-based programs and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit historically marginalized communities. The draft plan released on March 13 outlines proposed funding allocations, strategies, and outcomes for program investments from 2023 through 2028.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you