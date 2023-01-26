Foot traffic

Part of the map from the new downtown pedestrian report released by Downtown Clean & Safe.

 Courtesy photo: Downtown Clean & Safe

Although downtown Portland saw some growth in its pedestrian traffic numbers during 2022, it has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report by Downtown Clean & Safe.

Overall, the number of people in the 213-block service district increased by 25.7% from 2021, the report found, with large-scale events, dinner, and entertainment options helping create the increase.

