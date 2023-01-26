Although downtown Portland saw some growth in its pedestrian traffic numbers during 2022, it has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report by Downtown Clean & Safe.
Overall, the number of people in the 213-block service district increased by 25.7% from 2021, the report found, with large-scale events, dinner, and entertainment options helping create the increase.
But foot traffic within the service district was still only 60% recovered from 2019 levels, but is behind other major cities recovering from the pandemic.
“We are seeing in this data that both the core of the city is becoming more active, as well as the evening hot spots and entertainment venues. While we have several challenges we need to resolve as a community, seeing these numbers increase gives me hope for the future,” said Sydney Mead, Clean & Safe’s Director of Downtown Programs.
Large-scale events, dinner, and entertainment options helped propel a busier spring and summer for the city with June being the busiest month of 2022.
Wednesday rose to the top as the third busiest day of the week, indicating that the workforce is edging towards a return to downtown offices.
Foot traffic continued to increase throughout 2022, but not to pre-pandemic levels.
The Downtown Portland Clean & Safe District was established in 1988 to support additional cleaning and security in a 213 block-area of Portland’s Central City. The district is managed by the Portland Business Alliance under the direction of the district’s board of directors. It uses pedestrian counts to monitor changes in walking patterns throughout the year to better understand the flow of pedestrians through our city’s center to help guide retail activation and programming programs.
“Working with this data for foot traffic in the downtown area has given me a renewed appreciation for the diversity and richness of our 213-block district,” “We have internationally known food carts within walking distance to high-end luxury retail, steps away from beloved small local retailers, who are around the corner from award-winning restaurants,” Mead said.
