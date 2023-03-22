Housing report

Despite increases in government-supported affordable housing projects. more Portland are having a hard time making rent and mortgage payments.

 Jim Redden

The Portland Housing Bureau has opened a record number of government-supported housing unit for families earning less than the area median income. But Portlanders who do not qualify for such housing are having a harder time finding an affordable place to live.

This is the main takeaway from the “2022 State of Housing in Portland” report released by the bureau on Wednesday, March 22. It found that despite unprecedented growth in the construction of so-called affordable housing projects, most Portlanders are having a harder meeting increasing rents or mortgage payments.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.