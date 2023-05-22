The Rose Festival is here! It starts Friday, May 26 and goes through Sunday, June 11. In addition to coverage in our special section and with the Western Fireworks feature, here are some notes about our annual party:
Admission to CityFair
- Season Pass: Buy a season pass ticket for one admission each day CityFair is open in 2023 — a $150 value for only $20! Available online. Season Pass sales end May 29.
- General Admission: Buy a one-day ticket online and save $3 off the gate price.
- Kids age 6 and under are admitted free with adult (get kids free tickets at any CityFair gate).
- Free admission for veterans and service members (free with valid DOD ID at any CityFair gate).
- Capital One Café Day — Saturday, May 27 — free admission for Capital One cardholders and one guest (show Capital One card at any CityFair gate).
- Free Fridays with coupon found in Portland Tribune and Community Newspapers, courtesy of Pamplin Media Group (present coupon at any CityFair gate).
- More:rosefestival.org.
Ukrainian love
Paying homage to the people abroad engaged in war, and their country people and supporters here in the United States, there’ll be part of the Grand Floral Parade dedicated to Ukrainians.
Immigrant Ukrainians will be dressed in vyshyvanky — Ukrainian embroidered shirts, dresses or blouses and skirts. Ladies will be wearing flower crowns and Ukrainian traditional skirts, and a map of Ukraine with an embroidery design decorated with live flowers (about 10-by-7 feet in size) will be carried or pushed in front of a marching group.
The rest of the participants will be carrying sunflowers and banners. There’ll be live music and people singing folk songs and dancing.
Floats galore
There’ll be 21 floats in the Grand Floral Parade, June 10 — 10 bigger ones, 11 mini-floats.
A new entry is Oregon Cultural Trust, which helps fund arts organizations around the state.
“It’s important all the time, but during the pandemic, it was one of the nonprofits that worked so hard to bridge that (funding) gap when so many organizations were struggling,” said Marilyn Clint, Rose Festival CEO. “They were helpful to us.”
There is an Oregon state license plate with an Oregon Cultural Trust mural, and its float will depict that artwork. It includes many iconic locations in Oregon.
“They will be the cornerstone of a whole section of the parade that will celebrate Oregon,” Clint said.
Of note, there is no title sponsor for the Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade. Spirit Mountain dropped out of community sponsorships for the time being, the festival said.
Grand marshal
Drag queen Poison Waters, aka Kevin Cook, will serve as grand marshal of the Starlight Parade, June 3.
Poison Waters is one of the stars performing at Darcelle XV Showplace in Old Town, and was a good friend of the late Darcelle, aka Walter Cole.
“Me? Grand marshal! Oh, my goodness,” Waters said. “Moving to Portland as a child in 1979 when money was all but nonexistent, and trying to figure out who I would become, was super scary. The Portland Rose Festival brought me such joy! Being in marching band allowed me to participate in the Fred Meyer Junior Parade, the Starlight Parade and the Grand Floral Parade, and I have such fond memories of being a part of something so fabulous.”
The CareOregon Starlight Parade will be televised live at 8:30 p.m. on KPTV Fox 12 Oregon.
Float business
The Rose Festival took over building its own floats last year, and has plans to expand the operation to include entries for other parades.
Clint said she has received many emails from groups wanting floats built, including many from Pride parades. The Rose Festival will be building floats for Portland Pride, Seattle Pride and Boise Pride.
“We would love to expand, it’s all about having time and resources to build the floats,” Clint said. “We also manage the floats, so we travel to parades to manage them.”
A rosy time
The Royal Rosarians’ 85th annual Rose Garden Contest is free and open to all rose growers within 20 miles of Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland. The application deadline is May 26 with on-site judging June 4 and awards ceremony June 20.
More: royalrosarians.com.
Brew fest
The Rose Festival will feature the Oregon Brewers Festival, June 2-4, at Waterfront Park. There’ll be about beverages from 20 brewers being poured, including Migration, Hopworks, Crux (Bend), Full Sail (Hood River) and 2 Towns Cider (Corvallis).
Best family
The Fred Meyer Junior Parade, June 7, will feature a Family Float Award for the first time, recognizing the best family fun float.
Help needed
Volunteers are continually needed for Rose Festival work and events.
“The challenge of resources, both in people and funds, is still a big challenge for us with the city putting more on the festival to provide street security and traffic control,” Rose Festival public relations manager Rich Jarvis said. “This is a problem across the industry and threatening many established events and celebrations.”
Fleet Week
There’ll be U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Navy vessels in port for Fleet Week, perhaps one of them arriving early but most of them set to venture up the Willamette River Tuesday-Thursday, June 6-8, and staying through Sunday, June 11. The Rose Festival will announce which ships will be visiting probably a week before they arrive.
Events
There are more Rose Festival events upcoming (in addition to what you can see on our schedule in our Rose Festival special section inserted into the Portland Tribune).
- A competition, the International Youth Silent Film Festival Pacific Northwest regional takes place at 2:30 p.m. May 28, followed by the International Awards Show June 11 at Hollywood Theatre.
- A special concert, the One More Time Around Marching Band plays at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park.
- Good in the Hood Multicultural Festival, North Portland’s longstanding event that celebrates family, friendship, good music and food, takes place June 24-25 at King School Park; a parade starts at noon Saturday, June 24.
- The Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Race is June 25 at Westmoreland Casting Pond, starting at 10 a.m.
This and that
There are daily clues for the Rose Festival Treasure Hunt, starting May 28, at rosefestival.org.
The 2023 Official Rose is “Smiles for Miles,” available exclusively at Portland Nursery.
And, the 2023 Souvenir Pin can be purchased at rosefestival.org or at the International Rose Test Garden store at Washington Park.
Complete Rose Festival information can be found at rosefestival.org.