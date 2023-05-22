Always changing and evolving, the Portland Rose Festival remains the jewel of our city’s celebrations.
There is the carnival, CityFair. There are the parades, the Starlight, Junior, and Grand Floral. There is fanfare with the crowning of the Queen of Rosaria. There is Fleet Week, the Dragon Boat Races, and the Annual Spring Rose Show.
Add the Oregon Brewers Festival, the popular gathering of beer lovers and their favorite beverages, to the mix.
No wonder organizers put a theme of “Focus on Fun” for the Rose Festival, which begins with the opening of CityFair and fireworks and more Friday, May 26, at Waterfront Park.
The Rose Festival doesn’t have a bigger fan than new Chief Executive Officer Marilyn Clint, who replaced Jeff Curtis in the CEO position after years as chief operating officer. She and others worked hard to keep the Rose Festival going during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and ‘21, and then relished in its return last year, although it rained on Grand Floral Parade day — dampening the grounds, but not the spirit.
The Rose Festival serves as a celebration where citizens can gather for their community. It’s meant to change and evolve, Clint said, but not too much.
“There are a lot of things that matter to me, things that won’t be seen to the public but are more organizational things,” Clint said. “Part of it is attitude. It’s very important that we operate like a business. Believe me, I’m all over the business side.
“But also, I’m interested in the people side of things, the focus on volunteers and the volunteer board and the amount of work they do. There are few things I’ve actually changed or shifted, but I hope the things we did will ultimately make a difference. What’s important to the Rose Festival is that people continue to love us and feel the human side of us. The world is not interested in us as a business but in the people and celebration side.”
Partnering with Oregon Brewers Festival stands out as the most significant change. Founder Art Larrance said organizers planned to put the Oregon Brewers Festival on hold in 2023, but the Rose Festival approached them about a collaboration to continue the 35-year-old event. It’ll be June 2-4 at CityFair Waterfront Park.
Adding the Oregon Brewers Festival is part of a reshuffling of CityFair. The brew fest has been added, and gone are the big concerts — remember Sir Mix-A-Lot and “Baby Got Back” in recent years? Instead, a Ukulele Jam has been added as one of the Portland-centric entertainment options, and there are three smaller stages for performers.
Full disclosure: Clint strums on the ukulele and certainly welcomed the addition of Ukulele Jam. “I’ll be there jamming,” she said.
There’ll also be visiting food trucks at CityFair, which still has its share of carnival rides and traditional fair stuff.
“CityFair is going to look definitely different this year,” Clint said. “The idea was to bring in new ideas and new things instead of the concerts. It was time to try some new things.”
Reigning Rose Festival Queen Senya Scott, a freshman at Howard University in Washington, D.C., will be back in Portland to crown our new queen in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, in the Oregon Square at Northeast Eighth Avenue and Holladay Street.
The CareOregon Starlight Parade takes place Saturday, June 3, followed by the Fred Meyer Junior Parade on Wednesday, June 7, and the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday, June 10.
Perhaps the most heartwarming highlight could be the fact that the American Rosie the Riveter Association Rosie Convention will be in Portland at the same time as the Grand Floral Parade (Saturday, June 10), and at least 14 original Rosies will be in attendance, and some (if not all) will ride on a special float in the marquee parade.
The Rosies were women who were part of the stateside effort during World War II — heroic work on their part.
The Rose Festival parades have featured Rosie the Riveter-inspired IBEW Local 48 women electricians for years. So, organizers are thrilled to have a relationship with the Rosies.