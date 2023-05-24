It turns out the Oregon Brewers Festival will be part of the 2023 Portland fun calendar, after all.
Organizers planned to put the Oregon Brewers Festival on hiatus this year as they reevaluated the annual event that has been popular among brewers and consumers. Founder Art Larrance said that he and business partner Teddy Peetz, both being older in age, were likely done leading the event, and he hoped somebody else would come along to take it over.
But, the Portland Rose Festival swooped in, and Portland’s annual spring party and the Oregon Brewers Festival and Larrance will be collaborating on a “tap takeover” June 2-4 at CityFair at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The Rose Festival takes over Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission licensing, and Larrance is thrilled that it’s all worked out.
Larrance said the two entities have a three-year contract to put on the Oregon Brewers Festival at Waterfront Park during Rose Festival. However, they added that they would evaluate the event each year.
Oregon Brewers Festival returned in 2022 at Waterfront Park after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the organizers said that higher costs, lower attendance, and extreme weather, among other things, have impacted the event, and the Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would take 2023 off.
Following the announcement, the Rose Festival invited the 35-year-old craft beer celebration to be the featured attraction in CityFair’s second weekend at Waterfront Park.
“Our theme this year is ‘Focus on Fun,’ and the Rose Festival is very focused on helping bring fun back to downtown Portland,” said Marilyn Clint, Portland Rose Festival’s chief executive officer. “Portland is known as ‘Beervana’ for a reason, and combining these two waterfront traditions at CityFair was an easy decision.”
Larrance said he and Jeff Curtis, former Rose Festival CEO, discussed the Rose Festival and Oregon Brewers Festival joining forces. So Curtis and Clint started talking about that idea and met with Larrance.
“There was opportunity and excitement that we could work together,” Clint said. “Board leadership and I talked about it, and there was no way we would pass up the opportunity. It’s great for downtown and the community. Two legacy festivals, it gives us a chance to work together”
Last year, Larrance said that the Oregon Brewers Festival was subsidized by the city of Portland, Travel Portland, and Travel Oregon.
The Rose Festival credits Travel Oregon’s support for the Oregon Brewers Festival “tap takeover.”
Larrance said there would be 20 beers on tap under one big tent, down from 40 last year and 60 in the event’s heyday.
Said Larrance: “These will be unique beers or limited production beers.”
Access to the Oregon Brewers Festival activities will be included with CityFair admission. In addition, attendees can buy the 2023 Rose Festival edition Oregon Brewers Festival mug and purchase a 12-ounce pour from a selection of OBF-curated beers on tap. Cash and cards are accepted as payment, but OBF tokens will not be honored at this event.
“We’ve been doing it since 1988,” Larrance said. “We’re both 79. We’re (he and Peetz) getting old, and I wanted to get down there and pass on the information, keep it going. I want to drink some beer with people. In the past, I was a licensee, and I had to go home to have a beer. And, I’m trying to limit my liabilities. There’s $17,500 for liability insurance alone. It’s expensive. And to rent the park from the city. I don’t want to take any more risk. It’ll be a great addition to be with Rose Festival.”
