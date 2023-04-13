In anticipation of Shake Shack’s opening its first Portland store, Peter Cho hosted his old friend Mark Rosati at Cho’s Korean restaurant Han Oak Tuesday evening, April 11.
Paying customers lined up for mini taster menu, consisting of Cho’s Dduk Galbi Bao Burger (a sesame seed bao bun stuffed with chopped beef), a classic Shackburger, and a collaboration between the two, a Toki Road sundae.
The pair met after Cho became a fan of Shake Shack’s original store in New York City. Cho was cooking at the Ace Hotel between Koreatown and Madison Square Park, and would pop out during the afternoon lull for a burger. “I've stood in those lines myself,” Cho told Pamplin Media.
Years later, Cho cheered on Rosati — now Shake Shack’s Culinary Director, who has family in Portland — as he searched for the perfect location here. (There is already one in Beaverton at 2597 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd.) Shake Shacks have unique décor and a relaxed feel. Rosati says the one about to open at 1016 W. Burnside St., in the former Vitamin Shoppe opposite Powell’s Books on Burnside, will have a pair of leather lounge chairs that invite customers to chill, a far cry from the usual hard, wipe-clean plastics of the fast food industry.
At Tuesday’s party at 511 N.E. 24th Ave. next to The Pie Spot, Shake Shack employees toasted buns and grilled smashburgers outdoors, trying to recreate that artisanal fast food feel of their trending cheeseburger. Paying families and couples chowed down while listening to The Apricots in a rare two-hour period of sunshine.
Started with dogs
Shake Shack began as an upmarket hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, relaunching as Shake Shack in 2004. Now it has 400 locations worldwide, but they all get a boost from the original mania that caused long lines in New York for their burgers and shakes. Even now, talk of a new Shake Shack animates foodies and fast food addicts alike.
Whether it is controversies like the police bleach hoax, taking $10 million in small business Paycheck Protection Program relief, Shack Swag or collabs with local chefs, Shake Shack gets people talking, which in this industry is as important as chewing. Like Dutch Bros, it inspires passionate consumer loyalty and makes Wall Street thirsty.
As Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer told Inc Magazine, about his first big launch, the trendy Union Square Café in Manhattan, “(the job) is also to make sure people are a little happier when they leave than when they came in.”
Portland hot spot
Culinary director Mark Rosati told Pamplin Media that they waited on Portland because, “We wanted to make sure we could do it right, we wanted to bring a great experience. But we're going into downtown there in the West End and we’re super excited.”
He said they try to keep the experience consistent, nationally, while reaching out to local providers to capture local flavor. (In their own sales data, Shake Shack customers in the Northwest were more likely to add bacon to an order, where in California they like to make it a lettuce wrap.)
Shake Shack uses the same Midwest ranch for its beef everywhere, but finding a Portland grinder who could make it into patties was a challenge. Rosati explained that they grind the meat more than once, to different sizes. The trick is to keep the meat cold so the flecks of fat melt on the grill, not sooner. (Like using frozen butter in pastry, it leads to a better flavor and texture.)
“The real magic of a great burger is actually in the grinding process. It's different temperatures, it's different amount of mix times. When we smash our griddles, and we get the sear, it's juicy, it's flavorful. We're sticklers for that. To get that proper lamination it's got to be the right temperature,” explained Rosati.
Stand in line
The space opposite Powell’s Books has no room for a drive-through, but customers can form a line outside, and there will be patio furniture.
“You don't want to drop an eyesore or say, a cookie cutter approach. We want to come in and be thoughtful, it's a very great location,” Rosati said. “If you want to linger, that's what we want you to do. The real magic about this food, to us, is it's bringing people together.”
Shake Shack only has 10 drive-throughs, out of 400 outlets, because their burgers take a while to cook. It’s not like regular fast food where cooks throw a frozen puck of pink slime on the griddle and keep it warm.
“The magic of our brand is we're born out of a fine dining restaurant group, and that's always in the back of our mind when we approach everything,” Rosati said. “We're sticklers for how we grind the beef, but that's one element out of 100 elements that we have our eyes on.”
Shake Shack Portland is hiring, but a certain kind of person.
“If they’ve never cooked, no problem. Because I always say, ‘If you're the type of person that walks through the dining room, and you see a napkin on the floor, you're not compelled to pick it up it right away….’ You can never train that.”
Korean connection
Peter Cho, the chef and owner of Han Oak, was eating at Shake Shack in 2009.
“Mark Rosati, we reconnected when he came out here, and talked about like what we can do that would be fun and exciting,” Cho told Pamplin Media at the party.
The bao burger has been going for two years, from when Cho opened Toki Restaurant, his Korean restaurant downtown at 580 S.W. 12th Ave.
“The bao bun was the vehicle for whatever we decide to fill inside it. When the smashburger craze was sweeping Portland, we decided to do a smashburger version and wrap it in the bao bun, steamed. Now we're doing a breakfast bao burger with bacon, eggs, cheese and sausage.”
For the pop-up party, Cho designed a Dduk Galbi Bao Burger.
“Dduk Galbi is a classic Korean street food item. It's chopped beef that's been marinated with sweet soy. We put a little bit of cheese, chard, scallions and stuff like that,” Cho said.
One thing they did collaborate on for the evening was dessert. The “Toki Road Sundae” used Shake Shack’s notorious vanilla frozen custard and added mochi, fudge sauce with Woodblock Chocolate, toasted nuts and misugaru, a Korean cooked grain-based powder.
Cho chuckled at the thought that they might do a savory colab menu item when Shake Shack opens. In the future.
“Right now? No. We're both pretty busy with all this stuff.”