In anticipation of Shake Shack’s opening its first Portland store, Peter Cho hosted his old friend Mark Rosati at Cho’s Korean restaurant Han Oak Tuesday evening, April 11.

Paying customers lined up for mini taster menu, consisting of Cho’s Dduk Galbi Bao Burger (a sesame seed bao bun stuffed with chopped beef), a classic Shackburger, and a collaboration between the two, a Toki Road sundae.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

