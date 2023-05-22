A statewide organization that advocates for dense urban development has hired a former Portland City Hall insider as its new executive director.
Oregon Smart Growth announced the hiring of former Portland Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart on Monday, May 22.
“We are excited to announce that we have contracted with Tom Rinehart from Rinehart Strategies to be our executive director. We look forward to strengthening our work to develop walkable, livable communities that are environmentally, socially and economically sustainable," said Sarah Zahn, chair of the OSG board and CEO of Urban Development + Partners.
Rinehart started his career leading nonprofit organizations dealing with affordable housing, job training and education. He held a number of positions in local and state governments over the past 15 years, most recently as Portland’s CEO and founder of the Rinehart Strategies consulting firm.
“I’m excited to work with Oregon Smart Growth’s talented membership to accelerate the supply of housing and return our state to a leadership position on urban development,” said Rinehart, who has been meeting with members and external partners over the past few weeks.
Oregon Smart Growth is a coalition of developers, investors, construction companies, architecture firms and allied professions that supports walkable neighborhood developments within urban growth boundaries. A major concern is housing underproduction in Oregon that is contributing to the affordable housing and homeless crises. The organization is active at the Oregon Legislature and local governments, advocating for policies that preserve farm and forest land and encouraging high-density, walkable neighborhoods served by mass transit. Board members include representatives of development companies, construction and design firms and real estate managers.
Its top priority now is one shared by leaders from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek to members of the Portland City Council: Increasing the supply of housing in Oregon, and that means looking for ways to accelerate production. Its members are uniquely positioned as practitioners to provide policymakers with practical solutions and feedback on ways to improve the development climate. The organization said they need more certainty and predictability for the entire industry through process and policy improvements, and restoring confidence in Oregon as a place to invest and support growth.
Oregon Smart Growth is affiliated with Up for Growth, a national organization that describes itself as a member network committed to solving the housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy. Together they release national and state reports on the housing shortage and solutions, including ongoing needs.
