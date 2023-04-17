Yet another study confirms that downtown Portland is recovering much slower from the COVID-19 pandemic than almost every other major city.
The study is titled “Death of Downtown? Pandemic Recovery Trajectories across 62 North American Cities.” It said Portland has only recovered 37% of its activity since 2019. That is the next to last — 60th — of similar-sized cities. Only Cleveland and San Francisco are recovering slower, the study said.
That finding is more pessimistic than two other studies released by the Portland Business Alliance, the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The first was conducted by the affiliated Downtown Portland Clean & Safe Enhanced Service District. It said the district — which includes Old Town — was 60% recovered from 2019.
The second, titled the “2023 State of the Economy and Central City Report,” was conducted with the cooperation of the Value of Jobs Coalition. It said “employee foot traffic” was now 48% below 2019 levels in the Central City and 65% below 2019 levels in downtown.
Several factors could explain the disparities between the studies. They include different boundaries of the study areas and different methodologies.
The PBA is not disputing the results of the new study, however. Its most recent study came to the same conclusion — Portland ranks near dead last when it comes to recovering from the pandemic restrictions imposed in March 2022.
“Downtown is far from dead, but it is in need,” PBA President and CEO Andrew Hoan told the Portland Tribune. “The recent study verifies what our ‘2023 State of the Economy and Central City Report’ concluded in February, that downtown Portland has one of the slowest recoveries of any large city in the nation.”
According to Hoan, the new study should be seen as yet another call to action to revive downtown.
“The policy game plan is clear — elected leaders must ensure public safety, cleanliness, and event activation; as well as deploy every possible tool to financially incentivize employers to extend, expand, or relocate to downtown, and encourage housing development of all types in the central city,” Hoan said.
The “Death of Downtown” study was conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and University of Toronto’s School of Cities. It used mobile phone data to determine which downtown areas have recovered the most from 2019, with the latest figures gathered in November 2022. It was first reported locally by KOIN 6 News.
According to the study, Salt Lake City has had the best recovery at 135%. Two California cities, Bakersfield and Fresno, came in at numbers 2 and 3. The university researchers explained that the downtowns struggling the most to recover are typically older, denser and more reliant on professional and technology workers.
“In general, places with a higher share of employment in knowledge-based industries and occupations, and/ or more highly paid workers, are more likely to shift towards remote work. Surveys suggest this shift will be permanent for up to half of the workforce in cities that are large and congested (e.g., New York), or powered by the tech sector (e.g., San Francisco),” the study said.
The two PBA studies used actual foot traffic counts to determine how many people have returned to various parts of downtown and close-in neighborhoods. Hoan believes this method is more accurate than comparing mobile phone data, but he agrees with the conclusions of the university researchers.
“While our more precise and more frequent measurements showed a higher level of foot traffic than the latest report, they essentially tell the same story. Downtown Portland’s economy has been adversely impacted by the combination of having some of the lengthiest pandemic protocols in the nation and a higher-than-average ratio of office workers in the central city. When paired with other challenges in public safety and livability that damaged our reputation nationally, we are set back relative to our peers,” Hoan said.
The new report suggested that crime could also be a factor in recovery rates.
“Future research should also examine the role of other factors such as crime and new downtown development in the recovery,” the study said.
Hoan agrees.
“Most importantly, government, civic, and business leaders must understand that it will take intentional and sustained interventions to ensure downtown Portland returns to its status as one of the most vibrant central cities in the nation,” Hoan said.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group nd contributed to this story. Their full story can be found here.