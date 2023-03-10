According to the survey by Portland-based Bricks Need Mortar, 19% said they had been struck five or more times last year.
The survey found that 75% of the respondents spent more than $1,000 on repairs, with 25% spending more than $5,000.
Only 2% of respondents received financial assistance from their landlords or property owners, the survey found.
“Small business/home owners pay a lot in taxes and are royally getting screwed in this city! Would love to see policy makers actually helping keep small businesses around rather than running them out of town!” said the report accompanying the survey.
Only 49% of the respondents said the number of their employees had returned to pre-pandemic levels last year. And 37% said sales were down compared to 2019.
