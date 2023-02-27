Doug Fir Loung entrance

The Doug Fir Lounge will move to the old Montage space in the central east side this summer.

 Courtesy Photo: Doug Fir Lounge

The Doug Fir Lounge is moving into the space formerly occupied by Le Bistro Montage. The 300-person capacity Doug Fir is known for showcasing indie bands, such as Interpol, in its mirror-friendly club, designed by architecture firm Skylab. Montage was a late-night family-style eatery known for spicey alligator and pasta and its foil doggie bag sculptures.

The Portland Mercury reports that Doug Fir will move from 830 E. Burnside Rd. to 301 S.E. Morrison St. probably this summer.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you