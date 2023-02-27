The Doug Fir Lounge is moving into the space formerly occupied by Le Bistro Montage. The 300-person capacity Doug Fir is known for showcasing indie bands, such as Interpol, in its mirror-friendly club, designed by architecture firm Skylab. Montage was a late-night family-style eatery known for spicey alligator and pasta and its foil doggie bag sculptures.
The Portland Mercury reports that Doug Fir will move from 830 E. Burnside Rd. to 301 S.E. Morrison St. probably this summer.
The Doug Fir’s sister hotel, the Jupiter Hotel, was a county quarantine shelter in the early days of the pandemic for homeless people, then expanded in a million-dollar renovation in 2022. Le Bistro Montage shut up shop and became a food cart in 2020 during the pandemic.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
