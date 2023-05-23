Much like with the men who fought in World War II, the women who contributed to the war effort stateside by helping build airplanes, tanks, jeeps and other military equipment, as depicted by Rosie the Riveter in her iconic “We Can Do It” poster, should be cherished.
Not too many of their segment of “The Greatest Generation” are still with us.
Each year, people gather for the American Rosie the Riveter Association’s Rosie Convention, including some “Rosies.” Thanks to the efforts of Oregonians Yvonne Fasold and Luella Larsen, the convention landed in Portland during the same weekend (June 8-11) of the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday, June 10. The big parade always features a group of women IBEW Local 48 electricians representing Rosie the Riveter.
So, it made sense to celebrate the Rosies during the Rose Festival, said Fasold, the past ARRA president and Rosie Convention coordinator. She and Larsen, the current ARRA president, had made a pitch at last year’s convention, and the organization picked Portland for the gathering in 2023. It’s the first Rosie Convention in the Pacific Northwest.
The Rosies expected to attend the convention will be invited to ride on a special float in the Grand Floral Parade.
“I know these wonderful women and their spirit, and just the inspiration I gain from them … my mind knows they’re old and my heart really misses them,” said Fasold, from Eugene and a retired Sheldon High School teacher and adjunct education professor at University of Oregon. “Because of how many I know and how many have passed away, I have to tell myself I had the privilege of knowing them. That’s what I keep telling myself.”
Fasold listed at least 14 Rosies who planned to attend the Portland convention, including some Oregonians: Nita Eggers of Albany, Doris Graham of Cottage Grove, Dorothy Key of Goshen, Clarice Lafreniere of Independence, Dolly Marshall and Florence Rexroad of Springfield and Romaine Smith of McMinnville.
Eggers, Lafreniere and Marcella Von Tangen worked at the Kaiser Shipyard in Portland. Rexroad is the mother of Larsen, the ARRA president. Fasold’s late mother worked as a welder at Tacoma’s Todd Pacific Shipyard.
Eggers is 98 and Lafreniere is 101.
“Time is of the essence,” Fasold said of honoring these women.
The Rosies monumentally helped the United States during the war, she added.
“By the end of the war, they estimated that 6 million women had come into the workforce,” Fasold said. “At the end, 44% of the workforce was women. Some women in other occupations, like teachers, quit their jobs and went into defense plants or became drivers. You name it — the wages were higher for them.”
They are special women. “They are strong, independent women,” Fasold said. “They have this incredible positive spirit. There’s nothing that is an obstacle. The shirt you see, ‘We Can Do It,’ … they go into every situation with a problem-solving attitude, and they’re happy about it, just so positive.”
There were riveters, welders and machinists. Much of the work done by women was helping build airplanes. Some worked in ordnance, stuffing and inspecting ammunition cartridges.
“At the convention we honor the Rosies and preserve their legacy,” Fasold said. At the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, there’ll be a Friday night (June 9) banquet and Saturday business meeting and banquet (and parade, and float viewing). The public can greet the Rosies from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
For complete info: rosietheriveter.net
Meanwhile, the IBEW Local 48 plans another march in the Grand Floral Parade. Last year there were about 70 women participating in the Rosie the Riveter-themed group. For years, IBEW Local 48 women marched in the Starlight Parade; for the past several years, it’s been the Grand Floral Parade.
Women from the Local 280 in Salem, as well as from Seattle, will be participating in the parade this year.
It’ll be great for the women “to see their icon right in front of them” with the original Rosies in Portland, said Matt Smyth, Local 48’s membership development representative. (Of note, Smyth added that the IBEW Local 48 had about 25,000 members working in shipyards during World War II.)
“They like representing the historic group, but also encouraging the next generation. The torch was passed to them by Rosie the Riveter and now they’re passing the torch on to the next group,” Smyth said.
Women continue to move into STEM fields, including as electricians, said Bridget Quinn, NECA-IBEW Electrical Training Center’s workforce development coordinator and a journey inside wireman with IBEW Local 48.
“In 2011, women made up 12% of our apprentice population. Today, 18% of our apprentices are women,” she said. “Our growth encourages us to continue to look for ways to encourage women to apply and to stay in our programs well beyond journeying out as license electricians.
“The majority of women in our field find out about the opportunity later in life than men. A union electrician’s pay and fringe benefits have always been enticing. There has been an increase with contractors to recognize and promote women into leadership positions, so while opportunities for women lagged behind men in the past, they are slowly catching up.”
As far as Grand Floral Parade participation, she added, “IBEW Local 48 has a blast every year at the Rose Festival parade. It is a fun opportunity to celebrate our community and demonstrate our commitment to give and volunteer in the many ways we do.”