The founder of Portland-based Hacker Architects died Feb. 27, leaving a legacy behind in the city's skyline.
Thomas Hacker was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, and a former teacher for 14 years at the University of Oregon, where he influenced many architects still designing in Oregon. Hacker founded his architecture firm in 1983 in Portland.
Brad Cloepfil, founder of Allied Works Architecture, is one of Hacker's students.
“Thom couldn’t have been more charismatic if he tried,” Cloepfil said. “He had a complete intensity and belief in what he’s doing. Every discussion had an ethical foundation and bigger aspiration. To this day, it’s rare that people talk about architecture in that way.”
Hacker designed civic, museum, library and educational buildings throughout Oregon; among them, the High Desert Museum, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Portland State University’s Urban Center, and a series of libraries, including Beaverton Central Library and Multnomah County’s Woodstock branch libraries.
