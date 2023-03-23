Large public consumer shows and spectator events are returning to the Portland Expo Center after more than three years of pandemic-related cancelations and attendance restrictions, pumping millions of dollars into the region economy.

The two biggest recent gatherings were the Pacific Northwest Sportsman Show, held from Feb. 15 to 19 of this year, and the 67th Anniversary Portland Roadster Show, held from March 17 to 19. Both filled all five exhibit halls at the center, drawing big crowds from throughout the region.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

